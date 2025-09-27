Italy charges back to championship round after sweeping Poland

Defending champion Italy booked a return trip to the final after sweeping Poland, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23, in the semifinal of the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship Saturday at the MOA Arena.

The Italians came back from five points down in the middle of the third set to send the top-ranked Poles packing in a rematch of the finale three years ago for a crack at a repeat crown.

Italy will face challenger Bulgaria in the gold medal match on Sunday set 6:30 p.m.

The Bulgarians essayed a 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22 victory over the Czech Republic in the other Final Four pairing.

Yuri Romanò hammered 15 points from 12 kills, two kill blocks and ace to lead the world No. 2 Italians, who had 34 attack points and received 25 free points off Poland’s errors.

Alessandro Michieletto scored 11 of his 12 points from spikes including the match-clinching hit that punctuated the one-hour, 25-minute masterclass by the Italians.

“Today they played a good game throughout all the sets,” Italy head coach Ferdinando De Giorgi said.

“We have little time to recover before the next game but I’m very proud of my team. They are very special.”

The Italians trailed, 9-14, in the third frame but patiently closed the gap behind Romanò and Michieletto’s timely hits.

Simone Anzani scored two kill blocks between Francesco Sani’ ace to give Italy a 22-19 advantage. Michieletto pushed Italy at match point as the Poles saved back-to-back points for their last hurrah.

Wilfredo Leon was the lone bright spot for Poland with 14 points while Kewin Sasak had nine markers.

Poland will take on Czech Republic in the consolation battle for third.