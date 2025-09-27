FARMINGDALE (AFP) — Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood struck twice as Europe stormed into a three-point lead on the opening day of the Ryder Cup on Friday, overwhelming the United States despite President Donald Trump’s high-profile visit.

Europe dominated the morning with three commanding foursomes victories for a 3–1 cushion, then added 2.5 more points in the afternoon four-balls to tighten their grip on Bethpage Black, finishing the day with a 5.5-2.5 advantage.

“Incredible day,” Europe captain Luke Donald said.

“Winning this morning was huge for us. The guys grinded to win the session this afternoon. Love where we are. I’m so proud of these guys.”

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and US star Bryson DeChambeau lost twice in a key blow to the American cause.

“No matter who it is, the scoreboard is what counts,” Fleetwood said.

“We felt very prepared. To have gotten off to a good start feels great.”

US captain Keegan Bradley, who said he expected a turnaround when Trump arrived to watch in the afternoon, was searching for answers.

“Europe made a lot of putts,” he said.

“Happy with the way we’re playing. Hopefully it’ll turn and our putts will go in tomorrow. This is the first quarter. We’ve still got three quarters to go. I’ve got a lot of faith in my boys.”

Spain’s Rahm paired with Sepp Straka for a 3&2 four-ball win over Scheffler and J.J. Spaun and joined Tyrrell Hatton in a 4&3 foursomes win over DeChambeau and Justin Thomas, the Europe duo now 5-0 in foursomes.

“We started great and we have to keep it going,” Rahm said.

“That’s what we did.”

Scheffler was somewhat frustrated.

“We gave ourselves plenty of opportunities,” Scheffler said.

“It really just came down to me not holing enough putts.”

Rahm hasn’t lost in Cup pairs play since 2018 with seven wins and two ties.

“I can’t take all the credit. I’ve had great partners,” Rahm said.

“You can’t do this alone.”

England’s Fleetwood partnered Rory McIlroy in a 5&4 foursomes win over Collin Morikawa and Harris English and then joined Justin Rose to beat Ben Griffin and DeChambeau 1-up in four-ball.

McIlroy went unbeaten after a closing four-ball tie with Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay, missing an 11-foot birdie putt at 18 for the win.

“It’s a great day for Europe,” McIlroy said.

“I’m disappointed I didn’t hole that for a full point but the guys have done so well today.”

Trump arrived at American carnage at Bethpage Black as Europe started 3-0 for the first time on US soil and US stars took only four holes in the first three matches. He was greeted at the first tee by chants of “U-S-A” and cheers and later chants of “Don-ald Trump.”

Americans Justin Thomas and Cam Young routed Ludvig Aberg and Rasmus Hojgaard 6&5 in four-balls without dropping a hole and Cantlay and Xander Schauffele beat Viktor Hovland and Robert MacIntyre 2-up in foursomes for the only US wins.

McIlroy and Fleetwood won four of the first six holes, the “Fleetwood Mc” tandem improving to 3-0.

Europe’s Matt Fitzpatrick and Aberg also won four of the first six holes and never trailed in beating Scheffler and third-ranked Russell Henley 5&3.

“We hit a lot of nice shots and made it hard for them,” Aberg said.

Trophy holders Europe seek the first road triumph by either side since their 2012 “Miracle at Medinah” while the Americans try to win back the Cup after losing two years ago in Rome.

The format features four morning foursomes matches and four afternoon four-ball matches on Friday and Saturday with 12 concluding Sunday singles matches.

The Americans need 14.5 points to win the Cup. Europe, winners in 10 of the past 14 meetings, need only 14 of 28 points to retain the trophy.