Illegal firearm, shabu seized from 2 suspects in Mariveles

MARIVELES, Bataan-Two suspected drug pushers were arrested late Saturday afternoon, 27 September after personnel from the Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) of the Mariveles Municipal Police Station (MPS).

Led by Lt. Col. Mar Joseph Ravelo, chief of police, confiscated a loose firearm and shabu worth ₱98,000 from them in De Guzman Blvd., Brgy. Poblacion, Mariveles.

Col. Marites A. Salvadora, Bataan police director, said the successful buy-bust operation—conducted under her guidance and directives—led to the arrest of one male and one female suspect.

Col. Salvadora added that her team seized approximately 14.5 grams of suspected shabu valued at ₱98,600, along with a loaded Caliber .45 (American Classic II) pistol.