Illegal firearm, shabu seized from 2 suspects in Mariveles

MARIVELES, Bataan-Two suspected drug pushers were arrested late Saturday afternoon, 27 September after personnel from the Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) of the Mariveles Municipal Police Station (MPS).
Led by Lt. Col. Mar Joseph Ravelo, chief of police, confiscated a loose firearm and shabu worth ₱98,000 from them in De Guzman Blvd., Brgy. Poblacion, Mariveles.
Col. Marites A. Salvadora, Bataan police director, said the successful buy-bust operation—conducted under her guidance and directives—led to the arrest of one male and one female suspect.
Col. Salvadora added that her team seized approximately 14.5 grams of suspected shabu valued at ₱98,600, along with a loaded Caliber .45 (American Classic II) pistol.
The arrested individuals are now in the custody of Mariveles MPS and will face charges for violating RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act) and RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act).
"This operation supports the directive of the Acting Chief of the PNP, PLTGEN Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on the enhance managing police operations through intensified campaigns against illegal drugs and loose firearms. It is also fully supported by the Regional Director of PRO3, PBGEN Ponce Rogelio I Peñones Jr. as part of the broader national effort to eliminate illegal drugs and loose firearms across the country," Salvadora added.