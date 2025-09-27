Hosaka: ICI to focus first on anomalous flood control projects

Malacañang announced on Wednesday that former Supreme Court spokesman Atty. Brian Keith Hosaka has been appointed executive director of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI). Hosaka will oversee day-to-day operations of the ICI, which is tasked to investigate anomalous infrastructure projects, particularly those involving flood control, across the country.

In a Saturday morning radio interview, Hosaka reaffirmed the ICI’s twofold directive: to investigate the planning, funding, and execution of infrastructure projects nationwide, and to recommend to the president and relevant government agencies possible policy changes within the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

He clarified that while all DPWH projects fall under the ICI’s scope, the commission will initially focus on anomalous flood control projects, which he described as “low hanging fruit” given the volume of information already available.

Hosaka stressed that while the commission understands the urgency of its mandate, it is still in its early stages, with Hosaka himself only recently appointed. “Case build up po ito eh. Importante po ang ebidensya, kasi po ayaw po namin magamit ang ICI para sa anumang political agenda or political leverage,” he said.

Beyond operations, Hosaka will also be tasked with organizing the ICI’s internal structure and secretariat, and hiring experts such as engineers, procurement specialists, and accountants to strengthen its investigations.

When asked when the public can expect updates, Hosaka said the ICI is working tirelessly but will ensure all information is verified to avoid jeopardizing any potential cases to be filed before the Ombudsman or the Department of Justice.

“You can expect action soon. I can tell you that,” he said.