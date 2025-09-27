Governance failure

The massive corruption in government at pandemic levels is something which, undoubtedly, manifests an obvious failure of governance. It is either tolerated as the norm or it’s simply the failure of officials, appointed or elected, who lord it over the bureaucracy in our republican government setup.

With the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) at the forefront of the massive corruption, the revelations of its former undersecretary, Roberto Bernardo, of Bulacan district engineer Henry Alcantara and his assistant, Brice Hernandez prove what we suspected all along were anomalous activities at the public works agency. These officials spilled the beans. And it’s appalling that those whom we entrusted to run the government, to lead us to a better life, to a better society, are themselves the corrupt, the crooks who ruin our chances to achieve a higher standard of living.

As detailed during the Lower House and the ongoing Senate Blue Ribbon Committee investigations, and the initial findings of the newly created Independent Commission for Infrastructure, allegedly involved are supposedly respectable and honest high officials, notably resigned speaker Martin Romualdez, Senators Joel Villanueva and Jinggoy Estrada, Representative and former Appropriations Committee chair Zaldy Co, and many other legislators.

They are not what we expected them to be. They are exactly the opposite. One familiar last name in media that catapulted its bearers to seats in the Senate has one family member allegedly involved in a flood control ghost project. Social media is filled with comments like “i-Tulfo mo si Tulfo.” Imagine an area where a flood control project wasn’t needed but received P1.2 billion in funds. Horrific!

But, certainly, not only the DPWH is in the corruption business. Of course, Manny Bonoan cannot escape the evil tag of involvement. But the same is the standard operating procedure or the norm, in varying degrees, in all the other bureaucratic units nationwide. We have heard repeatedly about the smuggling of agri and meat products under the noses of the Department of Agriculture. At the DepEd, DENR, Philippine Coconut Authority too. There’s a lot more and they involve top to bottom government people.

No one appears clean however dashing they look in their Lacoste and Ferragamo getups, the thieves don’t. We see how scarce funds go down the drain instead of benefiting the Filipino masses. Counting the bills, the billions involved, Juan and Maria de la Cruz would have been adequately served their basic needs, including for medical concerns. Filipinos should be enjoying abundance in their lives but the diametric opposite is what we must endure.

Just as an example, PhilHealth’s 1.2-million members’ demand for zero hospital billing remains a demand. PhilHealth has been unable to shoulder the expenses incurred during confinements or hospitalizations.

PBBM recently announced that zero billing is provided for — but it is conditional on the confinement being in the wards. Patients in regular rooms, as demanded by their illness, still have to pay the entire bill. PhilHealth’s share is very minimal.

Senator Bong Go will have to persist in demanding that something be done for all PhilHealth members. HMOs’ benefits coverage of their insured members could be a yardstick for providing more comprehensive coverage for the poor masses.

Instead, what we see and hear — although it’s only now that there seems to be concern with louder voices being raised and the President and some officials addressing it — is the massive corruption is at its height.

The fact is it’s been with us since our country came into existence. This is not the government of the people, by the people, for the people. Nothing like that. Indeed, by any measure, there is a failure of governance.

