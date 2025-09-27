Go presses gov’t to fund waitlisted seniors’ pensions

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has urged the government to allocate additional funding for indigent senior citizens on the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) waitlist, warning that thousands of qualified elderly Filipinos are being deprived of their mandated social pension.

During the DSWD budget hearing on September 24, Go said he continues to receive complaints from senior citizens who remain excluded from the program despite being qualified.

“Kanina natanong po ‘yung about social pension sa mga senior citizens. Ang dami kasing lumalapit sa akin na mga seniors, nagtataka sila bakit hindi pa raw nila natatanggap yung kanilang mga social pension. Kaya ipinapasa ko talaga ito sa inyo dahil maaaring nandoon sila sa wait-listed na listahan,” Go said.

The monthly social pension for indigent seniors is a right guaranteed under Republic Act No. 9994, or the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010. Go also co-authored Republic Act No. 11916, which increased the social pension of indigent seniors by amending RA 7432, the first Senior Citizens Act.

“Our senior citizens deserve better support, and we are committed to ensuring their welfare through legislative measures,” he added.

Go revealed that he had earlier raised the funding issue with the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) but was informed that the DSWD had not submitted a request. “At natanong ko rin po ito sa DBCC kay Sec. Pangandaman. Nasagot doon na hindi pa raw nagre-request ng additional budget for social pension ang DSWD. Meron na ba?” he asked.

In response, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said the agency had sought an additional ₱8 billion earlier this year to cover around 800,000 waitlisted beneficiaries. However, he added, no increase was granted even as the backlog of unpaid seniors grew to about one million.

“So ibig sabihin hindi nadagdagan, mananatili silang waitlisted,” Go warned, stressing that the government must clearly explain the situation to seniors and prioritize funding their pensions.

“Kaya dapat po’y maipaintindi po ito sa kanila dahil kahit saan ako pumunta may lumalapit talaga na, Ba’t hindi pa namin natatanggap yung aming social pension?’ Bagama’t batas na po ito, ano ba naman yung isang libo, karagdagang kabuuang ₱8 to ₱12 billion,” he said.

He added that funds could be realigned from less essential projects. “Gaya ng sinabi ni Sen. Loren, kaysa naman po masayang, ginagawang gatasan ng iilan sa flood control, baka pwede naman pong i-reallocate rito sa social pension. Matatanda na po yon, magamit man lang nila pambili ng pagkain at medisina.”

Go reaffirmed his support for the DSWD but reminded it of its mandate to prioritize the poor and vulnerable.

“Madam Chair, first of all, I want to express my support for the programs of the Department of Social Welfare and Development. Alam naman natin na mahalaga ang tungkulin ng DSWD dahil sila ang frontliners sa pagtulong sa ating mga kababayang nangangailangan. It serves as the primary agency that provides social protection and safeguards the welfare of the poor and vulnerable,” he said.

He also underscored that benefits must be distributed fairly, without political bias.

"’Yung mahihirap talaga, sila po ang dapat makinabang dito sa iba’t ibang programa ng DSWD. ‘Yung iba nga po umaasa na lang sa inyong programa kung kailan sila mapalista o masama doon sa listahan na tatanggapin. At sabi ko nga, sana hindi umasa lang po sa ayuda ang mga kababayan nating Pilipino. Gawan po ng paraan ito ng gobyerno na hindi po puro ayuda lang,” he said.

“I just want to remind the agency to always be guided by its branding—‘Bawat Buhay Mahalaga sa DSWD.’ Pangatawanan po ninyo ang inyong branding and we expect that help and assistance would be given to those who are in need, without bias or favor. Walang pili yan, kung sino ang nangangailangan, dapat makakatanggap ng ayuda. Walang halong pulitika,” Go added.

He closed by calling for faster, more efficient public service delivery.

“Salamat po. Yun lang po ang akin dito, ‘wag na nating pahirapan ang ating mga kababayan. Unang-una, pera naman po ng taumbayan yan dapat po’y ibalik sa kanila sa mabilis na paraan,” he said.

“Ako naman po’y sumusuporta parati sa DSWD. Even during the previous administration of President Duterte sinusuportahan talaga natin itong DSWD dahil alam natin na iyan po ang mandato ng inyong opisina at ‘yung pinakamahihirap talaga ang pakiusap ko na balikan n’yo,” Go said.