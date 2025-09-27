From worms to gowns: MisOr’s silk secret

CLAVERIA, Misamis Oriental — Ever worn a barong or admired a shimmering Filipiniana and wondered what made it so luxuriously soft and glossy? Here’s a surprising answer: worm saliva.

Yes, really.

In the quiet, mountain-cooled town of Claveria, silkworms are being carefully raised as part of a project by the Philippine Textile Research Institute (PTRI), under the Department of Science and Technology (DoST). This initiative is part of the agency’s push to strengthen the local textile industry through research, innovation and sustainability.

During a recent media tour organized by Misamis Oriental Governor Juliette Uy, PTRI’s Pau-Pau Castillon explained how silk is produced from silkworms in a process known as sericulture. It starts with silk moths laying eggs, which hatch into silkworms. These worms then feed on mulberry leaves until they’re ready to spin a cocoon. The silk comes from the worm’s salivary glands, forming a continuous strand — up to 100 meters long — as it moves its head in a figure-eight motion. Once the cocoons are ready, the silk is carefully extracted, brushed to find the end of the filament, and then wound onto reels.

According to Castillon, each silkworm produces just a single strand of silk, and it takes around 2,500 worms to create just one pound of raw silk. It’s an incredibly delicate, time-consuming process — but one that results in one of the most luxurious fabrics in the world.

Silk is composed of a protein called fibroin, which gives it its signature luster and smooth texture. Unlike cotton, which is breathable and absorbent, silk can absorb moisture without feeling damp, making it excellent at regulating body temperature. It’s also much softer than wool and less abrasive, making it ideal for those with sensitive skin.

Compared to synthetic fabrics like polyester or nylon, silk is less durable and more high-maintenance — but its natural feel, breathability and elegance make it worth the price. More importantly, it’s biodegradable and produced with less water and chemicals, making it a more sustainable textile option.

But producing silk sustainably doesn’t come easy. Castillon shared that it’s expensive and labor-intensive. PTRI takes care of the first seven days of the 25-day cultivation cycle — considered the most critical — before handing over the process to trained farmers. The entire production is sensitive to climate changes, and any shift in temperature or humidity can reduce yields. Market demand for sustainable silk remains limited, mainly due to lack of awareness, while cheaper alternatives continue to dominate.

To make silk production more viable long-term, there’s a growing need for innovation in breeding, harvesting, and weaving techniques — so the quality improves, costs go down and local producers can compete globally.

Governor Uy hopes that showcasing MisOr’s silk industry will help put the province on the tourism map in a different way. She’s inviting locals and tourists to visit the PTRI silkworm farm in Barangay Imelda, Claveria, to experience the fascinating process of how silk is made — from tiny worms to beautiful fabric. She also encourages visits to the Oolong Tea Farm in Gingoog City, and natural attractions like the scenic View Deck and Kilobag Falls in Claveria.

Uy believes that by integrating science, sustainability, and tourism, the province can build stronger local economies and create jobs. Her administration is focusing on partnerships, local pride, and community-based development to grow the tourism sector beyond the usual festivals and beach trips.

All of these efforts are proudly rolled out under the province’s tagline: UniquelY MisOr!