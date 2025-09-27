Five things to know about Project Runway Season 21 winner Veejay Floresca

Fashion is her lifeline

For Veejay Floresca, fashion is more than design — it is survival, self-expression and a promise fulfilled. “Fashion means life for me,” she says. “It’s the reason why I’m here, the reason why I wake up every morning and how I make the life of my family better.”

From Manila to the runway of her dreams

Floresca’s story begins in the Philippines, where she grew up watching “Project Runway” and eventually competed on the local edition in 2008, finishing as second runner-up. For more than a decade, she applied to the U.S. version — 11 times in total — before finally making it onto Season 21. “Every time I saw the word ‘unfortunately’ in the rejection emails, I told myself, ‘It’s not your time yet. Hold on, your time will come.’ Now is that time,” she recalls.

A transgender trailblazer

An immigrant and openly transgender woman of color, Floresca set out to be the first trans woman to win “Project Runway.” Her victory in Season 21 is not just personal — it is historic, offering hope and inspiration to the LGBTQ+ community. “I think that will really inspire my community — that you can reach your dreams by being who you are,” she says.

Designs rooted in heritage and family

Floresca’s creations often feature Filipino fabrics, embroidery and motifs fused with modern minimalism. Red, a recurring color in her work, pays homage to her late father and her mother, whom she describes as the strongest woman she knows. “Red is my mother’s favorite color. Every time I get the chance to honor her in my work, I will,” she shares tearfully.

Her winning moment

On Sept. 26, 2025, Floresca was crowned the winner of “Project Runway” Season 21 with her finale collection, A Beautiful Moment. Inspired by a film she once watched with her father, the collection featured silver, gray and black ensembles that balanced innovation, wearability and imagination. Judges Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia, Law Roach and Michael Kors praised her for presenting variety, craftsmanship and a clear designer identity. “If I can make it, you can make it too,” Floresca declared. “Never ever lose hope — someone will believe in you.”