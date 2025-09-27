FIBA rivals Towns, Clarkson reunite in New York

NEW YORK — Karl-Anthony Towns still remembers the duel he had with Jordan Clarkson during the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Towns led the Dominican Republic to a thrilling 87-81 victory over Clarkson’s Philippines squad before a record FIBA crowd of 38,115 in Bulacan.. Two years later, the two will now share the same locker room, teaming up in New York as the Knicks chase their first NBA championship in more than 50 years.

"I've played JC for years, and last time, also in the World Cup, got to know him a little better as well," Towns said at Knicks media day.

"He's a fierce competitor, and obviously, we all know what he can do when he's scoring the basketball. So he's going to be a benefit for us — a huge benefit."

Clarkson torched Towns’ Dominican Republic squad for 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists that night, but fouled out with 3:32 remaining and the Philippines trailing 79-76. Towns capitalized, scoring a key layup that sealed the Dominican victory while Clarkson watched from the bench.

Now 33, Clarkson arrives in New York as a seasoned scorer and former Sixth Man of the Year to bolster a Knicks bench that ranked last in scoring last season.

"I've watched these guys a lot during the playoffs," Clarkson said during training camp.

"Having conversations with those dudes at that time, I just wanted to be here."

Clarkson will join a lineup featuring Towns, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, all of whom played in Manila in 2023. With that group, the Knicks enter the season as one of the NBA's title favorites. They currently hold the fourth-best championship odds (+900), trailing only the Oklahoma City Thunder (+220), Cleveland Cavaliers (+700) and Denver Nuggets (+800).

Clarkson averaged 16.2 points and 3.7 assists last season with the Utah Jazz, production that may be difficult to replicate in a smaller role in New York. But Clarkson said he is ready to embrace whatever role the Knicks need.

"Whatever the coach needs me to do, I'm here," Clarkson said.

"I know that's me being at the highest level on the floor, and that's the way I impact the game. Some of that is scoring off the bench, but I’ve also got a lot of areas where I need to pick up defensively and communication-wise to help this team win."

For Clarkson, the Knicks represent not just another stop in his NBA journey, but his best shot yet at winning a championship.