Faith and courage: 10 facts about San Lorenzo Ruiz

Every September 28, the Catholic Church celebrates the feast of San Lorenzo Ruiz de Manila, the first Filipino saint and martyr. His life and death embody courage, faith, and sacrifice, inspiring Filipinos and Catholics around the world. Here are ten facts to know about this remarkable figure and his companions.

1. The First Filipino Saint

Lorenzo Ruiz was canonized by Pope John Paul II in 1987, officially becoming the first saint of Filipino heritage. His canonization marked a milestone in the history of Philippine Catholicism.

2. A Layman and Family Man

Unlike many saints who were priests or religious, Lorenzo was a married layman with three children. He lived a simple life in Binondo, Manila, working as a calligrapher and helping at his parish as an altar boy in his youth.

3. His Profession: Calligrapher

Lorenzo’s livelihood was copying documents by hand. His skill as a professional calligrapher made him well-known in his community, a humble trade that sustained his family.

4. Falsely Accused, Forced to Flee

In the 1630s, Lorenzo was falsely accused of murder. Fearing arrest, he joined a group of Dominican missionaries traveling to Japan—unaware that Christians there were being severely persecuted under the Tokugawa shogunate.

5. Martyrdom in Nagasaki

In 1637, Lorenzo and his companions were captured in Nagasaki, Japan, where they endured brutal torture. Despite the pain, Lorenzo refused to renounce his Catholic faith, ultimately dying a martyr.

6. His Famous Last Words

Before his execution, Lorenzo declared:

“I am a Catholic and wholeheartedly do accept death for God; had I a thousand lives, all these to Him shall I offer.”

These words remain one of the most powerful testimonies of faith in Catholic history.

7. He Died With 15 Companions

Lorenzo was canonized together with 15 other martyrs, including Spanish, Italian, French, and Japanese missionaries and laypeople, who were executed between 1633 and 1637. Collectively, they are remembered as “San Lorenzo Ruiz and Companions” in the Philippines.

8. Known in Canonization as “Companion Martyrs”

While Filipinos highlight Lorenzo as the first saint, the Vatican decree officially listed them as “Dominico Ibañez de Erquicia atque socii martyres” or “Dominic Ibañez de Erquicia and His Companion Martyrs.” Dominic was the first of their group to die.

9. A Feast Celebrated in Two Places

Their feast day is celebrated every September 28 in both the Philippines and Nagasaki, Japan—uniting two nations in remembering their shared history of faith and sacrifice.

10. Patron of Filipinos, Youth, and Migrants

Today, San Lorenzo Ruiz is venerated as the patron saint of the Philippines, Filipino youth, altar servers, calligraphers, and overseas workers—making him deeply relevant to the millions of Filipinos living abroad.

San Lorenzo Ruiz’s story is one of humility, courage, and unwavering devotion. His life reminds us that sainthood is not reserved for priests or religious leaders—it can also be lived out by ordinary men and women who remain faithful, even unto death.