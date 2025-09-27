Essence of a man

Marco Santos’ second solo exhibit entitled “Man-Hole” was launched last 10 September at Underground in Makati Cinema Square. It presented the continuing journey and path of Santos as an artist. Where each canvas bore traces of this evolving path: Deliberate punctures, voids, and openings that spoke of both struggle and discovery.
The holes in his works are markers of growth, memory and possibility — they speak of wounds, silences — but also of light breaking through. And in each gap (absence) there was a story. Santos revealed that what was missing can also complete us — that absence, too, has its own form of presence. His art goes beyond visual perspective and reflects what’s missing, beneath and yet to come.
The contemporary artist has honed a visual language that is both visceral and symbolic. Man Hole Exhibit runs until 30 September at Underground, 2F Makati Cinema Square Makati City.