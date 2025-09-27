Essence of a man

The holes in his works are markers of growth, memory and possibility — they speak of wounds, silences — but also of light breaking through. And in each gap (absence) there was a story. Santos revealed that what was missing can also complete us — that absence, too, has its own form of presence. His art goes beyond visual perspective and reflects what’s missing, beneath and yet to come.

The contemporary artist has honed a visual language that is both visceral and symbolic. Man Hole Exhibit runs until 30 September at Underground, 2F Makati Cinema Square Makati City.