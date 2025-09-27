DTI, FedEx boost MSME access to global markets

The Department of Trade and Industry’s Supply Chain and Logistics Group (DTI-SCLG) has partnered with FedEx Express Philippines to strengthen logistics support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through the agency’s Supply Chain and Logistics Center (SCLC).

Under a memorandum of understanding signed on September 16, FedEx committed to provide discounted rates, specialized services, and technical expertise to help smaller enterprises streamline operations and reduce costs. DTI-SCLG, for its part, will ensure coordination across stakeholders and create an enabling environment for exporters and domestic producers.

Joint effort

DTI Undersecretary for SCLG Mary Jean Pacheco said the partnership reflects a joint effort to improve logistics competitiveness and make global markets more accessible to local businesses. “This MOU is not merely a document, it is a manifestation of our shared responsibility to bolster our MSMEs, strengthen logistics competitiveness, and further commit to building a stronger and more forward-thinking Philippine economy,” Pacheco said.

The SCLC, launched in June, serves as a nationwide support hub via hotline and online portal, connecting MSMEs, exporters, importers, and consumers with service providers to resolve logistics concerns. Plans are underway to expand its features with a freight calculator, booking platform, and physical office.

Exclusive discount for MSMEs

FedEx’s rollout of an exclusive discount for MSMEs availing services through the SCLC marks the first concrete benefit from the collaboration. According to DTI, this move will help enterprises lower transaction costs, widen their reach, and compete more effectively in international trade.

The tie-up builds on SCLC’s founding network of 18 logistics and supply chain partners, including 2GO, DHL Express Philippines, Maersk, Philippine Airlines Cargo, Cebu Pacific Cargo, LBC Express, and Grab. DTI said it remains open to onboarding more providers to make the logistics ecosystem more inclusive and resilient.