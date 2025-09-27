DSWD provides P73-M aid to families affected by September cyclones

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has distributed more than P73 million worth of humanitarian aid to families and individuals affected by Tropical Depression Mirasol, Super Typhoon Nando, and Severe Tropical Storm Opong, which battered parts of the country this September.

“The total cost of humanitarian assistance already amounts to P73 million, consisting of food packs and non-food items,” said Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao, spokesperson of the DSWD and head of its Disaster Response Management Group, during a forum in Quezon City.

“For food packs alone, more than 108,000 family food packs have been distributed to affected families. But of course, we expect the numbers to increase within the day, as our Field Offices continue relief distribution across the country, particularly in Regions VIII (Eastern Visayas), MIMAROPA, and Region V (Bicol Region).”

The figures are based on disaster monitoring reports as of 6 a.m. on 27 September. Dumlao noted that numbers are expected to rise as response operations continue, especially in areas struck by Opong.

She also reported that the Department has P380 million in standby funds, 2.5 million prepositioned family food packs, and P3 billion worth of food and non-food items available for disaster response.

“We are thankful to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) because all our requests for the replenishment of our Quick Response Fund are immediately granted. This allows us to continue producing and prepositioning relief goods,” Dumlao said.

Aside from relief packs, the DSWD has provided over 1,300 boxes of ready-to-eat food to stranded passengers in major ports nationwide, including Manila North Port, Lucena, Batangas, Matnog, Dumangas in Iloilo, Banago and Bredco in Bacolod City, and Maginoo Port in Calbayog City.

The agency also served more than 3,700 hot meals to stranded passengers in Sorsogon and Pio Duran Port, and assisted 133 passengers in Tabaco City.

For families of casualties and the injured, the Department has released financial aid through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

“We have already provided financial assistance to families who lost loved ones, as well as to those with injured relatives. These are among the first forms of support we deliver,” Dumlao said.

In addition, the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program is activated when a state of calamity is declared, providing financial assistance to disaster-hit families to help in the repair of damaged homes or the recovery of lost livelihoods.

As the lead in the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster, DSWD also oversees the management of evacuation centers to ensure the protection of internally displaced persons (IDPs), including women and children, who may be referred to partner agencies such as the Department of Health for specialized needs.

If weather conditions permit, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian is scheduled to visit Masbate City on Sunday, 28 September, one of the provinces hardest hit by Opong.