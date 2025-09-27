Discaya couple returns to DOJ as floodgate case intensifies

Couple Pacifico "Curlee" Discaya II and his wife Sarah on Saturday returned to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for the continuation of the government's case buildup in connection with the floodgate controversy.

The Discayas arrived at the DOJ past noon as Curlee came from the Senate's detention facility, where he remains under the custody of the upper chamber.

Curlee wore a bulletproof vest and was escorted by Police Security and Protection Group personnel, while his wife Sarah arrived in a separate vehicle.

The couple and their lawyer declined to issue statements.

They were earlier placed under the DOJ's Witness Protection Program, along with former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) engineers Henry Alcantara, Brice Hernandez, and Jaypee Mendoza.

In a clarification by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, the couple and the others are not yet considered state witnesses as these are considered free from criminal liability.

Remulla has urged the Discayas, who previously expressed interest in becoming state witnesses, to present evidence that will support their statements regarding the involvement of lawmakers, their staff, and DPWH officials allegedly involved in kickbacks from flood control projects.

Their visit to the DOJ comes a day after the DOJ confirmed that the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) recommended the prosecution of several individuals for case buildup in relation to the corruption scandal.

They are Senators Francis "Chiz" Escudero and Joel Villanueva, former senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr., and Ako Bicol party-list representative Zaldy Co, who all denied committing any wrongdoing.

The DOJ said the NBI's recommendation "stems directly" from the sworn testimonies of Alcantara, Hernandez, Mendoza, and former DPWH undersecretary Roberto Bernardo.

"Their statements provided the basis for identifying these individuals as having sufficient preliminary links to the acts under investigation," the DOJ said in a statement Friday.

It also said the department will subject the recommendation to rigorous case buildup under the National Prosecution Service.

The DOJ said no one is above the law, and no position, title, or influence will shield anyone from accountability, and those named will be required to answer, under the rule of law, the serious allegations now standing against them.