DepEd union supports Angara’s focus on transparency, accountability

The Department of Education National Employees Union (DepEd NEU) commended Education Secretary Sonny Angara’s assurance that the agency "upholds the highest standards of integrity in all our work."

"This commitment to probity and transparency is essential for the effective delivery of education and is something that every employee, from the national office to the remotest school, is obligated to uphold," DepEd NEU national president Domingo Alidon said in a statement expressing full support for Angara's commitment to integrity and focus.

Alidon also lauded the decision of Undersecretary Trygve Olaivar to take a voluntary leave of absence, calling it a commendable act that demonstrates respect for due process and a desire to ensure that any investigation can proceed without distracting from the department’s critical functions.

"It is a necessary step that allows the wheels of justice to turn unimpeded and in a manner that protects the integrity of the institution," Alidon said.

Olaivar is among the government officials mentioned by former Department of Public Works and Highways Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo in alleged anomalous flood control projects.

As the voice of DepEd's rank-and-file employees, the Union stressed the importance of keeping focus on the agency’s mandate.

"We echo Secretary Angara’s powerful affirmation: 'DepEd remains firmly focused on its foremost duty: delivering quality education to every Filipino learner. That mission continues to guide all that we do,'" Alidon said.

DepEd NEU also urged all personnel, including its members, to remain steadfast in their duties.

"Let us not be distracted by the current situation. Instead, let it serve as a renewed reminder of the vital role we play in nation-building and the necessity of conducting ourselves with the utmost professionalism and ethical standards," Alidon said.

"The DepEd NEU fully supports the leadership's efforts to maintain an environment of accountability and integrity, ensuring that our resources, time, and energy are channeled toward improving the lives and educational outcomes of the millions of students we serve," he added.