Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Sunday (28 September 2025)
RAT

Love: It is time to level up the relationship. If you are ready, why not talk about marriage or moving in together?

Health: Take vitamin C to fight sudden rains.

Career: A job offer or transfer may become a step toward success.

Wealth: You can get a good deal if you know how to negotiate.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 6

Advice: If expecting a baby, place a family photo on the east side of the house to call in the blessing of a child and a happy home.

OX

Love: If you are single, it is a good day to meet someone new whether online or in person.

Health: Eat fruits with natural sugar to avoid fatigue.

Career: A good opportunity to try a new line of work.

Wealth: Money you thought was gone will return.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 4

Advice: Place a yellow pouch with a coin in the drawer for calm and steady income.

TIGER

Love: If you are ready, now is the right time to prepare for marriage or formal courtship.

Health: After Ghost Month, the energy is lighter for new families. If you are planning to get pregnant, this is the right time.

Career: An unexpected offer will come, keep an open mind.

Wealth: Good timing to buy something you have long needed.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 7

Advice: Place a red tassel on the door to protect the home’s luck.

RABBIT

Love: If there is a misunderstanding, a simple call is the solution; be open to conversation.

Health: A good day to drink herbal tea.

Career: You have a chance to be featured or recommended, be ready.

Wealth: You will get tips or leads from a former acquaintance.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 5

Advice: Place an orange pouch under your working chair to stimulate action and motivation.

DRAGON

Love: You are ready for a new love journey. Open yourself to new connections.

Health: Drink warm water to reset the body.

Career: A good day to follow up with a previous contact about work.

Wealth: You may earn from a sideline or your talent.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 2

Advice: Place a silver coin in the cash box to replace delays with good fortune.

SNAKE

Love: If there is misunderstanding, this is the day to fix things and plan the future together.

Health: Reduce stress through deep breathing or simple meditation.

Career: An offer better than expected may come; think carefully.

Wealth: Avoid unnecessary online shopping.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 8

Advice: Clean the bedroom, light a fertility candle, and place a Moonstone under the pillow.

HORSE

Love: If there has been conflict in the relationship, now is the time for healing.

Health: Eat fruits and vegetables, avoid instant food.

Career: Good day to present an idea to your boss or a new client.

Wealth: You may find a new investment or sideline.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 9

Advice: Place a blue pouch in your bag to ward off envy and negativity.

GOAT

Love: Time to define what you really are; it is necessary to express your true feelings.

Health: Drink detox water with cucumber and lemon.

Career: You will receive surprise appreciation.

Wealth: Do not let extra earnings go to waste; set aside a percentage for savings.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 1

Advice: Place a tan-colored pouch in your working area for grounded energy and strategy.

MONKEY

Love: Give a new acquaintance a chance; they may be the one.

Health: A good day to walk outside and unwind.

Career: A job opening suited to your talents will appear; apply now.

Wealth: Luck in online selling or commission-based work.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 5

Advice: Place a yellow stone on the altar to strengthen motivation in livelihood.

ROOSTER

Love: It is time to think about the next level, marriage, cohabitation, or a fresh start.

Health: Relax your mind and body through music or nature.

Career: You may be invited to a new project, it is good to accept.

Wealth: Having a side gig is advantageous now.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 7

Advice: Place a red envelope with a coin under the bed to attract career blessings.

DOG

Love: If you are with the right person, now may be the right time to propose or plan the future.

Health: Eat whole foods and avoid processed ones.

Career: You may have the chance to join a training or short course; grab it.

Wealth: There is opportunity in digital platforms; explore it.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 6

Advice: Place a green pouch under the work desk to activate continuous income.

PIG

Love: Start with open conversation and genuine understanding. The new moon is a symbol of new love.

Health: Avoid sugary drinks today.

Career: You will receive good news through email or text.

Wealth: A favorable day to start a food-or delivery-based business.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 4

Advice: Place a white stone in the cash drawer to invite luck in business and livelihood. Also, light a candle during the full moon to enhance reproductive chi.

