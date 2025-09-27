Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
RAT
Love: It is time to level up the relationship. If you are ready, why not talk about marriage or moving in together?
Health: Take vitamin C to fight sudden rains.
Career: A job offer or transfer may become a step toward success.
Wealth: You can get a good deal if you know how to negotiate.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 6
Advice: If expecting a baby, place a family photo on the east side of the house to call in the blessing of a child and a happy home.
OX
Love: If you are single, it is a good day to meet someone new whether online or in person.
Health: Eat fruits with natural sugar to avoid fatigue.
Career: A good opportunity to try a new line of work.
Wealth: Money you thought was gone will return.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 4
Advice: Place a yellow pouch with a coin in the drawer for calm and steady income.
TIGER
Love: If you are ready, now is the right time to prepare for marriage or formal courtship.
Health: After Ghost Month, the energy is lighter for new families. If you are planning to get pregnant, this is the right time.
Career: An unexpected offer will come, keep an open mind.
Wealth: Good timing to buy something you have long needed.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 7
Advice: Place a red tassel on the door to protect the home’s luck.
RABBIT
Love: If there is a misunderstanding, a simple call is the solution; be open to conversation.
Health: A good day to drink herbal tea.
Career: You have a chance to be featured or recommended, be ready.
Wealth: You will get tips or leads from a former acquaintance.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 5
Advice: Place an orange pouch under your working chair to stimulate action and motivation.
DRAGON
Love: You are ready for a new love journey. Open yourself to new connections.
Health: Drink warm water to reset the body.
Career: A good day to follow up with a previous contact about work.
Wealth: You may earn from a sideline or your talent.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 2
Advice: Place a silver coin in the cash box to replace delays with good fortune.
SNAKE
Love: If there is misunderstanding, this is the day to fix things and plan the future together.
Health: Reduce stress through deep breathing or simple meditation.
Career: An offer better than expected may come; think carefully.
Wealth: Avoid unnecessary online shopping.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 8
Advice: Clean the bedroom, light a fertility candle, and place a Moonstone under the pillow.
HORSE
Love: If there has been conflict in the relationship, now is the time for healing.
Health: Eat fruits and vegetables, avoid instant food.
Career: Good day to present an idea to your boss or a new client.
Wealth: You may find a new investment or sideline.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 9
Advice: Place a blue pouch in your bag to ward off envy and negativity.
GOAT
Love: Time to define what you really are; it is necessary to express your true feelings.
Health: Drink detox water with cucumber and lemon.
Career: You will receive surprise appreciation.
Wealth: Do not let extra earnings go to waste; set aside a percentage for savings.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 1
Advice: Place a tan-colored pouch in your working area for grounded energy and strategy.
MONKEY
Love: Give a new acquaintance a chance; they may be the one.
Health: A good day to walk outside and unwind.
Career: A job opening suited to your talents will appear; apply now.
Wealth: Luck in online selling or commission-based work.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 5
Advice: Place a yellow stone on the altar to strengthen motivation in livelihood.
ROOSTER
Love: It is time to think about the next level, marriage, cohabitation, or a fresh start.
Health: Relax your mind and body through music or nature.
Career: You may be invited to a new project, it is good to accept.
Wealth: Having a side gig is advantageous now.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 7
Advice: Place a red envelope with a coin under the bed to attract career blessings.
DOG
Love: If you are with the right person, now may be the right time to propose or plan the future.
Health: Eat whole foods and avoid processed ones.
Career: You may have the chance to join a training or short course; grab it.
Wealth: There is opportunity in digital platforms; explore it.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 6
Advice: Place a green pouch under the work desk to activate continuous income.
PIG
Love: Start with open conversation and genuine understanding. The new moon is a symbol of new love.
Health: Avoid sugary drinks today.
Career: You will receive good news through email or text.
Wealth: A favorable day to start a food-or delivery-based business.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 4
Advice: Place a white stone in the cash drawer to invite luck in business and livelihood. Also, light a candle during the full moon to enhance reproductive chi.