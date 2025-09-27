Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: It is time to level up the relationship. If you are ready, why not talk about marriage or moving in together?

Health: Take vitamin C to fight sudden rains.

Career: A job offer or transfer may become a step toward success.

Wealth: You can get a good deal if you know how to negotiate.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 6

Advice: If expecting a baby, place a family photo on the east side of the house to call in the blessing of a child and a happy home.