Bulgaria makes final

Bulgaria ended its more than half-century wait to reach the biggest stage of the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship.

Aleksandar Nikolov was a man possessed as the celebrated winger fired 31 points in an inspired game to propel Bulgaria to a 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22 victory over the Czech Republic in the semifinal on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Nikolov delivered 27 attacks, landed three aces and a kill block in a performance to remember in front of his parents Vladimir and Maya, who surprised him with their presence.

“Very special. They actually surprised me. I didn’t know they’re coming. I’m happy they got to assist and see this game live. It’s probably the most important and you know the best game of my life so I thank them for always supporting me,” the 21-year-old outside hitter said.

World No. 9 Bulgaria recovered from a second set setback before displaying grit and nerves of steel in finishing off the Czechs in a tense third frame for the Eastern European’s first gold medal match stint since a runner-up finish in 1970 behind then-East Germany.

The still unbeaten Bulgarians will face the semis winner between defending champion Italy and world No. 1 Poland, which are still playing as of press time, in the championship Sunday.

“Yeah, great team performance first of all. I’m happy that we won another game step-by-step and you know we’re medalists already we just got a going that color the medal in gold tomorrow so that’s that’s our goal from now get a rest up till tomorrow,” Nikolov said.

“This is a historic match for us, 55 years (in the making). I think they told me this hasn’t been done for a small country like Bulgaria where sports are really important, especially volleyball.”

Skipper Aleks Grozdanov had 12 points while Asparuh Asparuhov added 10 points for Bulgaria, which finished third in 2006.

Setter Simeon Nikolov tallied 42 excellent sets that helped set up Bulgaria’s 56 attacks.