ASF information caravan held in Bataan to boost hog industry protection

An information caravan regarding African swine fever (ASF) was held in the province of Bataan on 25 September 2025. According to the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Animal Industry (DA-BAI), the caravan is part of the DA's thrust to fight the dreaded ASF disease.

The event, organized in partnership with the DA Regional Field Office 3, the Provincial Veterinary Office, and the local government units of Bataan, was held in Balanga City. Some 65 livestock stakeholders, including commercial and backyard hog raisers, delivery services, meat vendors, and LGU officials, took part in the activity.

It was the second caravan batch in Bataan, following the first held on 24 September 2025.

Topics tackled included the National ASF Prevention and Control Program, which serves as the country’s guide in stopping and controlling ASF. Updates were also presented at the national, regional, and provincial levels to give stakeholders a clearer picture of the current ASF situation and the steps being implemented to safeguard the hog industry.

The caravan likewise discussed frequently asked questions about ASF, movement and zoning policies, food safety, and the importance of registering hogs under animal insurance as added protection.

The ASF Information Caravan aims to provide correct information to sectors directly affected by the animal disease.