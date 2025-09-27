Amit settles for second in Vietnam

Two-time world 10-Ball and 9-Ball champion Rubilen Amit could not sustain her momentum after falling to Wei Tzu Chien of Taiwan, 2-1, in the final of the Saigon Women’s 9-Ball Open late Friday night in Vietnam.

Amit, coming off a stint in the World Games in Chengdu, China last August, settled for the runnerup purse of $13,125 (P764,000).

Still, it was an impressive campaign for the 43-year-old Amit, who muscled her way to the championship round, beating Savannah Easton of the United States, 2-0, in the Round of 16 before stomping on Jasmin Ouschan of Austria 2-0, in the quarterfinal.

The 2024 WPA Women’s World Nine-ball champion swiftly defeated teammate Carmille Buhat Lumawag in the semifinals, 2-0, to earn her spot in the championship round.

Lumawag also hit pay dirt in Vietnam with $6,563 (P 381,000) for reaching the semis.

Amit is expected to suit up for the national team in the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Thailand from 9 to 20 December.

Amit bagged world honors in 10-Ball in 2009 and 2013 and the 9-Ball in 2024.

The Cebu-born Amit has also won a total of ten gold medals in the SEA Games stretching back to 2005 when Manila hosted the biennial regional meet.