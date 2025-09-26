World Tourism Day: Mapping Philippines’ finest pasalubong and shopping finds

The United Nations describes tourism as “one of the most significant economic sectors in the world.”
One in 10 people on the planet is employed by it, and hundreds of millions more rely on it for livelihood. It may account for more than 20 percent of the gross domestic products of some nations.
Tourism is an essential pillar of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the commitment to Sustainable Development Goals, especially goals no. 8, 12 and 14.
As such, World Tourism Day is marked each year on 27 September all over the world with the aim to raise awareness of the important role that tourism plays in building social, cultural and political values worldwide.
In the Philippines, World Tourism Day is commemorated through many ways. One is via the less traveled road — shopping. After all, Filipinos are well-known for their pasalubong (gift-giving) tradition — whether there is an occasion or not.
Department of Tourism (DoT) Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco highlights the importance of pasalubong through Pasalubong Centers, which highlight local arts and culture while providing economic opportunities to Filipinos.
Pasalubong Center, she added, sells “the local goods, food and even the weaves of our local communities.”
The following is your guide to pasalubong shopping from the Philippines’ every corner. Watch out for them on your next road trip!
Luzon
Ilocos Region (Region I)
Ilocos
* Bagnet: Crispy deep-fried pork belly, often compared to chicharon.
*Vigan Longganisa: Garlicky native sausage.
* Empanada: Stuffed with meat, egg and vegetables in orange rice dough.
* Pottery
* Inabel
CAR
* Walis tambo (Baguio)
* Weaves (Ifugao)
* Basketry (Luzon Cordillera)
* Strawberries (Benguet)
Region II
* Vakul (Batanes)
* Kales (Cagayan)
Central Luzon (Region III)
* Sisig: Pampanga’s iconic sizzling dish made of chopped pork face and liver.
* Parol (Pampanga)
CALABARZON (Region IV-A)
*Batangas Lomi: Thick egg noodles in rich pork broth.
*Shoes and slippers (Liliw, Laguna)
*Balisong (Batangas)
*Papier-mache and woodcarving (Paete, Laguna)
*Barong Tagalog and embroidery (Lumban, Laguna)
Region IV-B
*Rice basket (Palawan)
*Marmol (marble) (Romblon)
*Moriones mask (Marinduque)
*Southsea and freshwater pearls (Palawan)
NCR
*Shoes (Marikina)
*Water lily crafts (Las Piñas)
*Homemade parol (Quezon City)
Bicol Region (Region V)
*Bicol Express: Spicy pork stew with coconut milk and chilies.
*Laing: Taro leaves simmered in coconut milk and spices.
*Native bags (Bicol)
*Buri handicrafts (Sorsogon)
Visayas
Western Visayas (Region VI)
*Chicken Inasal: Grilled chicken marinated in vinegar, calamansi and annatto.
*Piaya: Flatbread filled with muscovado sugar.
*Biscocho: Crunchy twice-baked bread, a popular pasalubong.
*Bobbin lace (Iloilo)
*Giant ensaymada (Iloilo)
*Miag ao festive dolls (Iloilo)
Central Visayas (Region VII)
*Lechon Cebu: Whole roasted pig with crispy skin and juicy meat — praised by Anthony Bourdain as “the best pig (dish) ever.”
*Rosquillos and Otap: Crunchy cookies and flaky pastries from Cebu.
*Guitar (Cebu City)
*Pudong (Sultan Kudarat)
*Shell crafts (Cebu)
Eastern Visayas (Region VIII)
*Binagol: A sweet root crop delicacy made with taro, coconut milk and sugar, steamed in coconut shells.
*Tikog crafts (Leyte)
*Woolen carpet (Samar)
Negros Island Region
*Masskara (Bacolod City)
*Pandan bags (Negros Oriental)
*Sea shell crafts (Negros Occidental)
Mindanao
Region IX
*Vinta (Zamboanga)
*Coco shell handicraft (Dipolog)
*Yakan weaving (Zamboanga)
Northern Mindanao (Region X)
*Pastel: Soft bread filled with sweet custard or meat, popular in Camiguin.
Region XI
*Durian Products: From candies to ice cream, Davao is the durian capital.
*Pomelo and mangosteen: Signature fruits of the region.
*Humabi bags (Davao)
*Amlong crafts (Davao)
*Cacao and chocolates (Davao)
*Rattan handicraft (Davao)
SOCCSKSARGEN (Region XII)
*Tuna dishes: General Santos City is the tuna capital, known for grilled tuna jaw and kinilaw.
*Corn husk handicrafts (General Santos)
Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (BARMM)
*Rendang and Beef Kulma: Spiced beef stews influenced by Muslim culinary traditions.
*Malong (Maguindanao)
*Yakan weaving (Basilan)