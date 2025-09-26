World Tourism Day: Mapping Philippines’ finest pasalubong and shopping finds

The United Nations describes tourism as “one of the most significant economic sectors in the world.”

One in 10 people on the planet is employed by it, and hundreds of millions more rely on it for livelihood. It may account for more than 20 percent of the gross domestic products of some nations.

Tourism is an essential pillar of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the commitment to Sustainable Development Goals, especially goals no. 8, 12 and 14.

As such, World Tourism Day is marked each year on 27 September all over the world with the aim to raise awareness of the important role that tourism plays in building social, cultural and political values worldwide.

In the Philippines, World Tourism Day is commemorated through many ways. One is via the less traveled road — shopping. After all, Filipinos are well-known for their pasalubong (gift-giving) tradition — whether there is an occasion or not.