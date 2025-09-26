Veejay Floresca crowned Project Runway Season 21 champion

History was made on Project Runway Season 21 as Veejay Floresca, a Filipino designer and outspoken advocate for inclusivity, claimed the coveted title. The finale, held at New York Fashion Week, saw Floresca unveil a collection of gleaming metallic looks that balanced modern edge with timeless craftsmanship.

Shining finale collection

The winning lineup was anchored by a show-stopping chainmail gown—draped effortlessly yet powerfully—that embodied Veejay’s vision of strength and fluidity. A tailored jacket with slit trousers sparked debate among the judges, with Heidi Klum questioning if it felt slightly out of place, while Nina Garcia adored the daring slit. Meanwhile, Michael Kors was captivated by a wool dress with an elegantly draped shoulder, calling it a masterclass in precision and grace.

From Manila to the global stage

Floresca’s journey has been two decades in the making. First rising to fame on Project Runway Philippines in 2008, where she placed third, she went on to establish her bridalwear brand in the United States. Returning to Project Runway as an alumnus competitor, she set out to prove not only her creative growth but also the power of representation.

“I’ve seen you, Heidi, since Season 1, just a little gay boy in the Philippines watching the show, and I’ve always been wanting to do this,” Floresca said through tears. “Now this is my time. Thank you for being part of my dream.”

She added: “I came here with the goal to be the first trans woman to win this competition, and I think that will really inspire my community — that you can actually reach your dreams by being who you are.”

Designer of firsts

Her Season 21 run included a standout victory in Episode 5, where she wowed the judges in the unconventional materials challenge by transforming shuttlecocks into a polished, high-fashion garment.

In the finale, her consistency, vision and bold storytelling earned her the crown — and the grand prize package: $200,000 cash, a six-month representation deal with Agentry PR, a mentorship with the CFDA, and a feature in Elle magazine.

Beyond the win

Floresca’s triumph is not just about personal achievement but also a statement for the LGBTQ+ community. By proudly living her truth as a transgender woman, she underscores the importance of visibility and inclusivity in fashion. Her Spring/Summer 2026 showcase at NYFW will highlight her slow-fashion ethos and her belief that design can be both aspirational and responsible.

From a young dreamer in the Philippines to a groundbreaking figure on one of fashion’s most iconic stages, Veejay Floresca’s story is proof that perseverance, authenticity, and vision can turn dreams into history.