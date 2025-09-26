Veejay Floresca becomes first transgender Filipino to win ‘Project Runway’

Fashion history was rewritten as Veejay Floresca, a Filipino designer celebrated for bridalwear and advocacy for inclusivity, emerged as the winner of Project Runway Season 21.

The finale, staged at New York Fashion Week, saw Floresca present a breathtaking collection of metallic-inspired designs that fused modern boldness with classic elegance.

A collection that stunned judges

At the heart of Floresca’s finale presentation was a dazzling chainmail gown, draped with effortless fluidity yet radiating strength. One of the riskier pieces — a jacket paired with slit trousers — divided the panel. Heidi Klum questioned if it aligned with the rest of the collection, but Nina Garcia adored the daring detail. Michael Kors, on the other hand, was mesmerized by a sculpted wool dress with an exquisitely draped shoulder, praising it as “a masterclass in precision.”

Two-decade journey

For Floresca, the win is the culmination of a dream almost 20 years in the making. The designer first stepped into the spotlight in Project Runway Philippines in 2008, placing third before relocating to the United States, where the Filipino built a thriving bespoke bridalwear label. Returning to the American edition as an all-star contestant, Floresca carried not only sharpened skills but also the hope of representing the community on a global platform.

Through tears, Floresca recalled early days as a viewer: “I’ve seen you, Heidi, since season one, just a little gay boy in the Philippines watching the show and I’ve always wanted to do this. Now this is my time. Thank you for being part of my dream,” Floresca said.

The designer added with conviction: “I came here to be the first trans woman to win this competition and I think that will really inspire my community — that you can actually reach your dreams by being who you are.”

Breaking barriers and setting firsts

Floresca’s journey included a memorable high point in episode five, when the designer transformed shuttlecocks into a high-fashion masterpiece, securing a major challenge win. By the finale, Floresca’s unwavering vision and storytelling carried the designer to the top, along with a prize package that includes $200,000, six months of representation by Agentry PR, a Council of Fashion Designers of America mentorship and a feature in Elle magazine.

Beyond the runway

But for Floresca, victory is about more than accolades. As a transgender designer, Floresca sees the win as a beacon for inclusivity in fashion. Floresca upcoming Spring/Summer 2026 collection at New York Fashion Week spotlights a commitment to slow fashion — championing sustainability while remaining aspirational and innovative.

From a wide-eyed dreamer in the Philippines to a barrier-breaking champion on fashion’s grandest stage, Veejay has proven that authenticity, perseverance and courage can turn a personal dream into an inspiring legacy.