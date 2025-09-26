TSE 2025 spurs tourism, opens global opportunities

The third edition of the Travel Sale Expo (TSE) 2025 concluded its three-day run at the SM Megamall Megatrade Hall last September 26–28, drawing tens of thousands of Filipinos eager to take advantage of discounted travel deals.

Organized by the Global Tourism Business Association (GTBA) and Oneklik Events, the expo brought together more than 200 exhibitors from airlines, hotels, cruise operators, and tour agencies.

Supported by the Department of Tourism (DoT), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and various embassies and international tourism boards, the event highlighted both domestic destinations and regional hotspots.

Gateway to the World

Themed “Your Gateway to the World,” this year’s TSE edition showcased packages for local favorites such as Boracay, Bohol, and Cebu, while also featuring regional destinations such as Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan.

GTBA Founding Chairman and TSE Chairperson Michelle Taylan said the expo aims to make travel more accessible for Filipinos.

“We are moving towards democratizing travel for the everyday Filipino. The Travel Sale Expo is designed to make dream trips accessible, affordable and stress-free,” Taylan said.

Beyond retail promotions, TSE also served as a business networking platform. Seminars tackled halal tourism, sustainable travel, and market trends, while the DoT and DTI highlighted Muslim-friendly tourism and local products to strengthen the Philippines’ competitiveness as a destination for ASEAN travelers.