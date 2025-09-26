Trump on annexation of W. Bank: It’s not going to happen

UNITED NATIONS, United States (AFP) — US President Donald Trump vowed Thursday to stop Israel from annexing the West Bank as he presses to end the Gaza war, ahead of a high-stakes visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu will address the United Nations (UN) on Friday and later meet Trump in Washington as Israeli ministers muse of annexing the West Bank in response to recognition of a Palestinian state by France, Britain and several other Western powers.

But Trump, who has offered crucial support to Netanyahu as Israel comes under mounting global pressure, made clear he would not back annexation, which far-right Israelis see as a way to kill any real prospect of an independent Palestine.

“I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “No, I will not allow it. It’s not going to happen.”

Trump voiced optimism about ending nearly two years of devastating war, echoing the confidence expressed a day earlier on the sidelines of the UN by his roving envoy, Steve Witkoff.

“We’re getting pretty close to having a deal on Gaza and maybe even peace,” said Trump, who also spoke to Netanyahu by telephone on Thursday.

Trump met Tuesday at the UN with the leaders of key Arab and Muslim nations who warned him of consequences if Israel moved ahead.

“I think the president of the US understands very well the risks and dangers of annexation in the West Bank,” Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told reporters.

Saudi Arabia has mulled recognition of Israel in what would be a massive symbolic step, as the kingdom is home to Islam’s two holiest sites.

The United Arab Emirates, whose 2020 normalization with Israel is seen as a top achievement by both Netanyahu and Trump, has publicly warned Israel against annexation.

Netanyahu nonetheless has defied Trump in recent months with attacks in Iran, Qatar and Syria amid US diplomacy.

Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas in his own address to the United Nations on Thursday sought to allay concerns as he called for all countries to recognize Palestinian statehood.

The veteran 89-year-old president of the Palestinian Authority was forced to address the General Assembly by video after the United States took the unusual step of denying him a visa to come to New York.

Abbas made clear he was different from Hamas.