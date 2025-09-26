Tourism industry’s best recognized at DOT’s Philippine Tourism Awards

The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Monday, 8 September, feted trailblazers, movers and shakers across the country’s tourism industry at the inaugural Philippine Tourism Awards (PTA) in Okada Manila.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco conferred the highest and most prestigious recognition for Philippine tourism to 51 Pillar Awardees and 32 Tourism Industry Awardees across diverse categories, ranging from enterprises and destinations to individuals and associations.

In her keynote message, Secretary Frasco lauded the award recipients as exemplars of the Filipino Brand of Excellence.

“Today, we celebrate the very best of Philippine tourism. We honor excellence, resilience, and the spirit of a nation that turns trials into triumphs,” she said.