Tourism industry’s best recognized at DOT’s Philippine Tourism Awards

The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Monday, 8 September, feted trailblazers, movers and shakers across the country’s tourism industry at the inaugural Philippine Tourism Awards (PTA) in Okada Manila.
Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco conferred the highest and most prestigious recognition for Philippine tourism to 51 Pillar Awardees and 32 Tourism Industry Awardees across diverse categories, ranging from enterprises and destinations to individuals and associations.
In her keynote message, Secretary Frasco lauded the award recipients as exemplars of the Filipino Brand of Excellence.
“Today, we celebrate the very best of Philippine tourism. We honor excellence, resilience, and the spirit of a nation that turns trials into triumphs,” she said.
“As Secretary of Tourism, it is my privilege to welcome you all to the inaugural Philippine Tourism Awards. A gathering that belongs to the communities, the frontliners, the innovators, and the visionaries who have carried this industry forward with pride. In behalf of our President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and the Department of Tourism, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to all our awardees and finalists. This day is yours.”
The DOT chief emphasized that beyond prestige, the recognition embodies the collective spirit of Philippine tourism.
“It is in this spirit that the awards we confer today carry such meaning. All of you here are being honored because you have raised the standards of our industry and proven that Filipino hospitality is our gift to the world. You are the bearers of the good of our country, showing through your work your compassion, your creativity, and your grace define the true face of the Philippines. Your triumph is not yours alone, for it is also the triumph of the communities you uplift and the lives you transform,” the Tourism chief underscored.
From pillars to pioneers
The Tourism Pillar Awards honored enterprises that laid the foundations of Philippine tourism and individuals whose legacies have inspired generations.
Showcasing excellence across sectors
The Tourism Industry Awards recognized both private and public stakeholders advancing Philippine tourism. From 353 applicants, 102 finalists were shortlisted, with 32 ultimately awarded across media, institutional, individual and product categories.
Secretary Frasco lauded the award receivers for their dedication to excellence: “All of you, our awardees and finalists, carry with you the stories of our communities, the hopes of our families and the honor of our nation. May your triumph today inspire many others to follow your example, so that tourism will continue to be a wellspring of hope, unity, and pride in our identity as Filipinos.”
Handing out the awards with the Tourism chief were Undersecretaries Shahlimar Hofer Tamano, Verna Buensuceso and Maria Rica Bueno, together with Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) chief operating officer Margarita Nograles.
The national panel of judges, convened by the PTA National Executive Committee, chaired by the DOT, undertook rigorous deliberations, with PwC Philippines/Isla Lipana & Co. supervising the judging process.
THE TOURISM PILLAR AWARDS
Enterprise Award honorees:
• Marsman Drysdale Travel Inc. – NCR (Travel Agency)
• Rajah Travel Corporation – NCR (Travel Agency)
• The Baron Travel Corporation – NCR (Travel Agency)
• Baguio Country Club Corporation – CAR (Resort)
• Chali Resort and Conference Center – Region X (Resort)
• Mambukal Resort (Ishiwata Bath House) – Region VI (Resort)
• The Boac Hotel – Region IV-B (Mabuhay Accommodation)
• Taal Vista Hotel – Region IV-A (Hotel)
• Hotel del Rio (Premier Islands Management Corporation) –
Region VI (Hotel)
• Montebello Villa Hotel – Region VII (Hotel)
• Embassy Hotel – Region IX (Hotel)
• Grand Astoria Hotel – Region IX (Hotel)
• De Luxe Hotel – Region X (Hotel)
• The VIP Hotel – Region X (Hotel)
• Apo View Hotel – Region XI (Hotel)
• Davao Insular Hotel Co. Inc. (Waterfront Insular Hotel Davao)
– Region XI (Hotel)
Individual Award recipients:
• Maria Cristina Lourdes S. Capistrano – NCR (MICE
Professional)
• Elizabeth P. De La Fuente – NCR (MICE Professional)
• Dexter Deyto – NCR (MICE Professional)
• Maria Lourdes “Jing” S. Lagandaon – NCR (MICE
Professional)
• Maria Irene B. Lloren – NCR (MICE Professional)
• Marisa D. Nallana – NCR (MICE Professional)
• Patrick Lawrence Tan – NCR (MICE Professional)
• Joji Ilagan-Bian – Region XI (Allied Professional – Tourism
Advocate)
• Mary Ann M. Montemayor – Region XI (Accommodation/MICE
Travel & Tour Operator)
• George Tapan – NCR (Allied Professional – Tourism
Photographer)
• Alejandra “Dading” Clemente – NCR (Tour Operator)
• Macrina Ramos Fuentes – Region VII (Travel & Tour Operator)
• Alice K. Queblatin – Region VII (Travel & Tour Operator)
• Lourdes Sultan – Region VII (Travel & Tour Operator)
• Bienvenido G. Claravall – NCR (Travel & Tour Operator)
• Cecilia H. Duran – Region V (Tour Guide – Japanese-speaking
Pioneer)
• Mary Ann Imbong – NCR (Tour Guide)
• Danilo Navarra Montenejo – Region VII (Tour Guide)
• Ma. Dolores N. Salamanca – NCR (Tour Guide)
• Pedro Young – NCR (Tour Guide)
• Anthony R. De Leon – CAR (Hotelier)
• Arthur M. Lopez – NCR (Hotelier)
• Adelfa B. Pace – Region XIII (Hotelier)
• Josefa Imperial Aquino† – Region V (Hotel Owner –
Posthumous)
• Jaime “Jimmy” C. Barrientos† – NCR (Tour Guide – Posthumous)
• Yvette C. Lee† – NCR (Dive Professional – Posthumous)
Special Pillar Excellence Awards:
• Philippine Airlines Inc. – NCR (Airline)
• The Manila Hotel – NCR (Hotel)
• Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA) – NCR (Tourism
Association)
• University of the Philippines – Asian Institute of Tourism (UP
AIT) – NCR (Academic Institution)
Award recipients:
• Pinas Sarap (GMA 7) – NCR (Travel Show)
• Lost Juan – Region IV-A (Tourism and Travel Vlog)
• Erwin M. Mascariñas – Region XIII (Tourism Journalist)
• Southwest Tours Boracay, Inc. – Region VI (Tourist Land
Transport Operator)
• Make a Difference for Social Tourism Inc. – NCR (Tour
Operator)
• Marang-Marang Women’s Association – Isabela De Basilan,
Region IX (Tourism Association)
• Philippine International Convention Center – NCR (MICE
Venue)
• Professional Organizers Unlimited Inc. – Region X (MICE
Organizer)
• Dapdap Sunset Grill – Region VII (Homestay)
• Puerto Pension Inn – Region IV-B (Mabuhay Accommodation)
• Baguio Country Club – CAR (Resort)
• Greenleaf Hotel Gensan – Region XII (Hotel)
• Joseph V. Estrada – Region IV-B (Community Tour Guide)
• Maria Lorena P. Guba – Region VII (Regional Tour Guide)
• Shauna Indra Salina F. Curran – CAR (Tourism Frontliner)
• The Farm at San Benito – Region IV-A (Filipino Brand of
Wellness Enterprise)
• Real Great English Corp. – Region VII (ESL School)
• City of Cebu – Region VII (ESL Destination)
• Ephrathah Farms Corp. – Region VI (Farm Tourism Enterprise)
• Ticao Island Dive and Resort – Region V (Dive Operator)
• Municipality of Puerto Galera – Region IV-B (Dive Destination)
• City of Puerto Princesa – Region IV-B (Lakbay-Dagat Award –
Cruise Destination)
• Municipality of Santa Cruz, Laguna (Ted’s Kitchen) – Region
IV-A (Salo-Salo Award – Food & Gastronomy Destination)
• Isabela de Basilan – Region IX (Pamana Award – Living
Cultures Destination)
• City of Las Piñas – NCR (Likha Award – Arts Destination)
• City of Manila (Quiapo Church and Traslacion Route) – NCR
(Kalinaw Award – Faith-Based Destination)
• Province of Camiguin (Mantigue Island) – Region X (Eco
Tourism Destination)
• Municipality of Bolinao – Region I (Tourism Destination –
Municipality)
• City of Sipalay – Region VI (Tourism Destination – City)
• Province of Bohol – Region VII (Tourism Destination Province)
• Cebu Pacific Air – NCR (Tourism Industry Excellence
Awardee)
• Megaworld Hotels & Resorts – NCR (Tourism Industry
Excellence Awardee)