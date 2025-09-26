Timeless life-wear retail space

There is something about purchasing items designed for simplicity, quality and longevity.

Design-driven clothing brand Uniqlo, known for its timeless lifewear, owes it to its in-house innovation and retail space that speaks volumes.

The brand recently opened its 80th store in the Philippines at Greenhills Mall, occupying a 2,943 sqm. space that will serve the San Juan community and visiting shoppers with timeless classics and discoveries.

The two-floor store offers the Sport Utility Wear, Jeans, AIRism and UT favorites at Greenhills-exclusive prices, along with select items for kids and babies.

The opening of the new store was also an opportunity to advance the brand’s strong sustainability efforts by partnering with San Juan-based Performing Arts and Recreation Center (PARC) Foundation to provide LifeWear items and a day of fun to its young beneficiaries. The PARC is a non-profit organization committed to harnessing the power of performing arts to transform lives, especially those of the youth.

Uniqlo continues to open large-scale stores in some of the world’s most important cities and locations as part of its ongoing efforts to solidify its status as a global brand. Today, the company has a total of more than 2,500 stores across the world, including in Japan, Asia, Europe and North America. The total number of stores across Fast Retailing’s brands is now close to 3,600.

Uniqlo is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. It is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the others being GU, Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand and Helmut Lang.