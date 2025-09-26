Three approved ECMP projects to benefit over 400 families

More than 400 families in Isabela and Cagayan provinces and Zamboanga City will benefit from the Social Housing Finance Corporation’s (SHFC) latest project approvals under the agency’s Enhanced Community Mortgage Program (ECMP).

Approved on 25 September by SHFC president, CEO Federico Laxa, and the agency’s Credit Committee members were the loan application of Plaridel Village CMP Homeowners’ Association Inc. in Santiago, Isabela; Ibay’s CMP HOAI in Solana, Cagayan; and Maria Navarro HOAI in Zamboanga City.

Secure housing

Like other approved ECMP communities, the projects will provide secure housing opportunities for families from both the formal and informal sectors.

This milestone highlights SHFC’s strong commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that the poor and marginalized are not left behind in the government’s housing efforts.

It also supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program implemented by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) led by Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling.

“SHFC will continue to push forward with the 34 ECMP projects we committed to Secretary Aliling to help more Filipino families achieve affordable and secure housing,” Laxa said.

Fast-tracking people-centered solutions

“These projects reflect our dedication to fast-track the implementation of pro-poor and people-centered shelter solutions in line with President Marcos’ housing agenda,” he added.

The SHFC also approved during the same Credit Committee session an additional loan to support the site upgrading of Pinag-isang Magkakapitbahay ng Miranda Compound HOAI Phases I, II and III in San Fernando City, Pampanga.

To date, the agency has approved 22 ECMP projects nationwide, paving the way for over 3,800 families to realize their dream of homeownership. It is also targeting the awarding of lots to the initial batch of 5,000 beneficiaries by October.

Integrating development components

As part of its transformative approach to ECMP, SHFC does not only provide lot acquisition to communities but also integrates other development components such as improved water and electricity access, drainage systems, as well as livelihood and skills training to augment the income capacity of member-beneficiaries.

Other approved ECMP projects are CMP HOAI in Isabela; Seattohills Neighborhood Association Inc., and Pagkakaisang Maralita ng Antipolo HOAI Ph. 2 in Rizal; Msgr. Eddie L. Eleazar Village HOAI in Quezon; Don Vicente Villas HOAI Ph. 8 sa Laguna, Zone 5 San Juan Bautista HOAI, and San Roque Block 7 Resettlement HOAI in Tarlac; Mirasol Village HOAI in Iloilo City; and Ylagan Ville HOAI Ph. 1 in Oriental Mindoro.

Also approved are Centennial Sunrise HOAI, Villa Soledad HOAI, at Megaville 2 HOAI in Pasig City; Wawangpulo HOAI Ph. 1 in Valenzuela City, Pinag-isang Magkakapitbahay ng Miranda Compound HOAI Ph 1 at 2 in Pampanga; Pagkamoot Village 1 and 2 HOAI, Goldenspringville HOAI, at Ilaw Village HOAI in the Bicol Region.