This is your sign to spend the weekend in Intramuros for free

Looking for a weekend reset? Intramuros has brought back its FREE walking tours every Saturday and Sunday! Explore Fort Santiago (1 hr) and Casa Manila (30 mins) with DOT-accredited guides.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. & 4 p.m.

Slots: 25 per batch, walk-in only (first come, first served)

Register at: Intramuros Visitors Center (Fort Santiago) or Casa Manila stairway entrance

Tours are free, but site entrance fees still apply. Perfect for history buffs, culture fans, or anyone down for an IG-worthy stroll through Manila’s Walled City.