‘The Sleeping Giant Awakens’: San Juan Reinvents Sophisticated Living

Fortune Hill in San Juan is more than simply a neighborhood; it’s a way of life.

This luxurious condominium, located in one of Metro Manila’s most desirable places to live, combines tradition and modernity, putting residents close to the country’s best schools and the metro’s busiest business sectors.

San Juan City’s subtle metamorphosis is reflected in Fortune Hill, which was recently recognized with the Asia Pacific Property Awards’ 2025 Best Residential Redevelopment Award.

With carefully-considered amenities and a vision catered to the changing demands of its affluent residents, it establishes a new standard for sophisticated urban life.