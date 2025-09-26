The Itchyworms brings music to Nagoya

Award-winning Filipino pop-rock band The Itchyworms are set to make their Nagoya debut with a special concert at Live House Circus on October 5, 2025, as part of their Akin Ka Na Lang tour.

Known for their witty lyrics, infectious hooks, and signature anthems, the band has long been a favorite among Filipino fans and beyond. Their upcoming Nagoya show marks another milestone in their ongoing love affair with Japan, a country that has embraced their music over the years.

The Itchyworms have previously performed in Tokyo and Saitama earlier this year, and also left their mark at the Tokyo Beyond Festival in 2022 and the Kansai Music Festival in 2023. But this will be their first time performing—and exploring—Nagoya, Japan’s fourth-largest city.

“This will be our first time to travel to Nagoya (as tourists, and as performers),” shares lead vocalist and guitarist Jugs Jugueta. “We heard that there is a huge Filipino community in Nagoya. We are so excited to play for them and to meet them all! We love Japan so much.”

Co-lead vocalist and drummer Jazz Nicolas echoes the excitement: “We’ve never been to Nagoya before, so it’ll be a new experience for us. It’s always great to play for both Filipino and local audiences in Japan.”

True to their roots, the band promises a concert experience that feels like home. “We try to feel the vibe of the audience so that we can deliver the best show for them,” Jugueta says. “One thing for sure is that we will take them back to the Philippines, if only for a few hours.”

Fans can expect not only beloved hits like Akin Ka Na Lang and Beer but also special touches designed for this unique stop.

The tour also features the band’s newest member, Michael Vargas, who adds fresh energy to the lineup with his versatility on guitar, keyboards, and even violin. His presence has amplified the band’s dynamic stage chemistry, making their overseas shows even more anticipated.