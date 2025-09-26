The Bloomfields paint psychedelic dreams

The Bloomfields, one of the country’s most beloved retro-inspired bands, are gearing up to unveil the official music video for their latest single, Pink Skies. True to their artistry, the project is a colorful marriage of sound and vision—an animated kaleidoscope where music and visual storytelling collide.

The video is the brainchild of bassist Louie Poco, who not only directed but also edited the entire piece. Crafted as a surreal animated collage, it brings together psychedelic imagery, dynamic band performances, and bold pop-art influences.

For Poco, the experience was both challenging and rewarding. “It was my first time experimenting with green screen and animated collage,” he shares. “No AI involved, just countless hours of hands-on editing and flexing creative muscles.”

In shaping the video, Poco drew inspiration from Filipino collage artists Andrea Cervantes and Charlie Salazar. Their cut-out, analog aesthetic resonated with him, leading to a work that reflects the Bloomfields’ own sonic identity—vintage-tinged, experimental, yet deeply human.

“Its imperfections are exactly what make it beautiful and trippy,” Poco explains. “It’s not about polished perfection, but about joy, creativity, and the spirit of something crafted with love.”

Musically, Pink Skies blends Britpop textures with indie rock sensibilities, creating a track that feels like both a dreamy escape and a radiant anthem. With its lush guitar work, shimmering melodies, and buoyant rhythm, the song embodies the feeling of an endless summer—an invitation to step into a world where colors are brighter, worries fade, and light cuts through the storm.

Known for their signature mix of retro flair and modern experimentation, The Bloomfields continue to evolve while staying true to their roots. Pink Skies is proof of their ability to reinvent their sound and visuals without losing the soul of what makes their music timeless.

As the music video readies for release, fans can expect not just another visual companion to a song, but an immersive trip into the band’s creative universe—a handcrafted dreamscape where imperfection is art and music becomes a canvas for imagination.