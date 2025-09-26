Technology’s role in forging peace

September in the Philippines is a time for reflection, a month dedicated to a concept that often feels both profoundly simple and agonizingly complex: peace. As we observe National Peace Consciousness Month, we are called to look beyond the grand gestures and political pronouncements and examine the very fabric of our society.

For too long, the narrative of peace has been one of top-down agreements and televised handshakes. But what if the real work of peacebuilding is happening not in the halls of power, but in the digital spaces where our lives now unfold? What if the path to a lasting peace is not paved with rhetoric, but with the ones and zeros of a new, digitally driven reality?

The old paradigms of conflict resolution are no longer sufficient. In an age of disinformation and digital tribalism, the embers of conflict can be fanned into a raging inferno with a single click. Yet, it is this very same technology that holds the key to a more inclusive, more resilient, and more enduring peace. We are seeing the emergence of a new generation of peacebuilders, digital natives who are wielding the tools of the 21st century to bridge divides, foster understanding, and build a culture of peace from the ground up.

Look, for instance, at the work of young women leaders in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao. For years, their voices were marginalized in the formal peace process. Now, through platforms like Facebook and TikTok, they are shaping the conversation, sharing their stories, and building a community of peace that transcends the traditional boundaries of religion and ethnicity. They are not waiting for a seat at the table; they are building their own, a digital table where everyone is welcome.

This is the new face of peacebuilding: decentralized, democratized, and driven by the very people who have the most at stake. We see it in the use of social media to organize interfaith dialogues, in the creation of online platforms for conflict resolution, and in the development of educational games that teach our children the values of empathy and non-violence.

We see it in the work of organizations that are using data and technology to monitor peace agreements, to hold leaders accountable, and to ensure that the voices of the most vulnerable are heard.

Of course, technology is not a magic wand. It can be a double-edged sword, a tool for both creation and destruction. But we cannot afford to be luddites in the face of this digital revolution. We must embrace the potential of technology to transform our society, to create new avenues for dialogue, and to build a peace that is not just for the few, but for all.

This National Peace Consciousness Month, let us not just remember the past, but imagine a new future. A future where technology is not just a tool for communication, but a catalyst for connection. A future where the digital dove of peace soars above the divisions that have for so long held us back. The path to peace is long and arduous, but with the right tools and the right mindset, it is a path that we can, and must, walk together.