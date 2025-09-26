SM rolls out online-to-offline analytics to measure foot traffic from digital ads

SM Supermalls has rolled out an online-to-offline (O2O) analytics program developed with Meta Philippines that matches exposure to digital ads with anonymized in-mall Wi-Fi signals to measure resulting foot traffic — without identifying individual shoppers.

The system integrates Meta’s Conversion API into SM’s analytics stack to generate aggregated insights on how campaigns drive visits. SM said the initiative — described by the company as a first-of-its-kind global collaboration — aims to give tenants clearer attribution, smarter targeting, and better optimization.

“This analytics program is the first of its kind globally, where both SM and Meta integrate their analytics in a way that balances innovation with privacy,” said Steven T. Tan, President of SM Supermalls. “SM Supermalls is committed to giving our tenants data-driven solutions that help attract more visitors and drive sales.”

Meta welcomed the tie-up as a model for linking digital marketing to real-world outcomes.

“This is an example of how digital innovation can unlock real business value,” said Jerry Bongco, Country Director of Meta Philippines. “With SM Supermalls’ reputation as a strong collaborator and their track record of pushing the boundaries of retail in the Philippines, together, we can shape the future of commerce.”

While foot traffic measurement is only the starting point, this partnership opens the door to a much broader range of insights, creating meaningful innovations that drive measurable growth and transform the shopping experience for everyone.

“This is only the beginning,” added Tan. “Through this initiative, we are not only helping our tenants grow, but we are also pioneering a new era in retail marketing for the Philippines and other markets worldwide.”