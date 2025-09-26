SM Investments seals ‘Great Place to Work’ recognition

An independent assessment by a global authority on workplace culture has recognized SM Group’s parent company, SM Investments Corporation (SMIC), as a Great Place to Work in 2025

The certification is anchored on the Trust Index Survey, which measured employee trust and satisfaction, as well as a Culture Brief that evaluated the company’s programs and workforce profile.

Reaffirmation of a commitment

“We are grateful to be part of this list among Philippine companies. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to nurture a dynamic and inclusive environment for our employees who remain at the heart of our business. When our people thrive, business and communities thrive as well,” said Frederic DyBuncio, president and chief executive officer of SM Investments.

SM Prime Holdings, SM Development Corporation, and SM Supermalls — all SM subsidiaries — were also certified this year.

GenZ workplace culture

DyBuncio noted that the conglomerate continues to foster a workplace culture reflecting generational diversity, spanning Baby Boomers to Gen Z.

“Cross-generational teamwork has become a natural strength of our organization, creating a workplace that reflects the evolving society we serve,” he added.

Great Place to Work is the research firm behind the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ list and other workplace benchmarks, drawing insights from over 100 million employees across 150 countries.