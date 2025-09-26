Showbiz disunity

Being prideful and egoistical

Pride and ego are cousins. But having pride is not always bad. One can take pride in one’s work. But not to the point of being boastful — or believing in an image created by the studio. (Is that you, Willie Revillame?) For that can lead to a bloated ego.

Ego can be one’s worst enemy. A person full of ego no longer listens to the opinions of other people, leaving no room for improvement. One should constantly be aware of criticisms, especially constructive criticism.

Show business, whether here or abroad — sadly, is a sea of inflated egos. Fortunately, there are still iconic stars open to correction. Vilma Santos, for one, is willing to be corrected — perhaps over a decision she had not thought of carefully or even a grammatical mistake.

Even the late, great Fernando Poe, Jr. listened to suggestions. All his films were part of a collaborative effort. The idea for the 1979 blockbuster hit Mahal, Saan Ka Nanggaling Kagabi? came from actress-wife Susan Roces. Roces, in turn, got the inspiration from the Imelda Papin hit song of the same title.

FPJ, of course, was not without ego. But he knew how to temper it.

Unfortunately, show business is full of egos, big and small, but egos nevertheless. Even those without talent and who have not proven anything drown in their own egos.

Those with enlarged egos are difficult to work with. Egos have been known to cause delays and resentment among production people. It fosters hate in the place of work. So, pride and ego should definitely be listed as among the reasons why there is a lack of unity in show business.

Envy and jealousy

Again, envy and jealousy are relatives — this time, probably second cousins. Since showbiz practitioners are always being compared by the press and the public, envy and jealousy are easily formed within the entertainment community.

In the 1990s, Regal Films’ Lily Monteverde gave Richard Gomez a jet ski. The late Lolit Solis (may she rest in peace), therefore, also had to ask for a jet ski for her favorite ward, Gabby Concepion.

Lolit, of course, was just being protective of her talent. But in the eyes of showbiz observers, she was simply being envious. To her, though, it was her job as a good talent manager.