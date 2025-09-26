Shabu hidden in ‘water filters’ seized at NAIA

An outbound parcel containing suspected shabu was intercepted during a joint operation at a cargo warehouse along Andrews Avenue in Pasay City, the Philippine National Police–Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) reported Friday.

Airport police said the package was seized between 11:30 AM and 2:30 PM on Thursday with the Ninoy Aquino International Airport–Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG).

The seized shabu was declared as “two carbon water filters” bound for Australia. It raised suspicion during X-ray screening and was confirmed by a K9 unit.

A subsequent manual inspection by the Bureau of Customs led to the discovery of 58.3 grams of suspected shabu.

The confiscated drugs were estimated to be worth P83,845.04.

Authorities said the parcel was sent by a man from Metro Manila and addressed to a woman in Australia. Both are considered persons of interest under further investigation.

The seized drugs have been turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.