Robbers terrorize Taguig residents

A brazen robbery, which resulted in the theft of an estimated over P3 million in cash and jewelry, was captured on security camera Tuesday afternoon in Barangay Ibayo-Tipas.

The incident, which occurred past 3 p.m. last 23 September, involved multiple assailants who targeted two victims in what a barangay official described as a likely online selling meetup gone wrong.

CCTV footage showed two victims running, pursued by a man in black. He was followed by a group of accomplices on two motorcycles.

In a clearer shot, one victim tripped and was immediately accosted by a suspect who brandished a gun and forcibly took a bag that the victim dropped, as well as a second bag the victim was carrying.

The suspects quickly fled on their motorcycles.

According to Ibayo-Tipas Barangay Security Force chief German Sagat, the attack was a sophisticated operation.

“The nature of the transaction was a meetup, perhaps for an online sale of jewelry,” Sagat said. “When the hold-up men arrived and saw the two victims, they immediately pointed guns at them. They chased one, while the other returned to their vehicle.”

During the getaway, a vehicle driven by one of the victims’ companions intentionally collided with a motorcycle carrying two of the suspects’ accomplices.

While the crash sent the two suspects running, they managed to hijack another motorcycle from a passing rider at gunpoint before making their final escape.

The suspects successfully made off with the victims’ jewelry and cash, as well as the stolen motorcycle. Sagat said the total value of the cash and jewelry taken was over P3 million.

Police have recovered one of the suspects’ motorcycles, which is currently impounded at Substation 5, and are continuing a backtracking investigation to identify and locate the suspects.

Sagat cited that the suspects were unfamiliar to the community and that such robberies are uncommon in the area.