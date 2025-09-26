Revilla denies DPWH kickback claims, vows to face inquiry ‘head-on’

Former Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. denied allegations made by a former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Roberto Bernardo, that he received a 25 percent# commission from public infrastructure projects, calling the claims "absolutely untrue.”

The accusations surfaced during a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Thursday, where Bernardo testified that Revilla had allegedly demanded and received a cut from flood control projects listed in 2024.

Revilla, through a statement issued by his legal counsel Divina Law, condemned the allegations and asserted his full willingness to cooperate with any investigation.

“Mr. Revilla welcomes and is fully prepared to cooperate with any official inquiry or legal process to shed light on the truth,” the statement read.

“It is not in his character to shy away, hide from, or evade challenges. Mr. Revilla is one with the public in demanding accountability. He will not allow sinister forces to use his good name to thwart that end. He will face this head-on.”

During the hearing, Bernardo claimed that in 2024, Revilla was presented with a list of DPWH projects and had allegedly agreed to receive 25 percent of their total cost as a “commitment.”

“Sometime in the year 2024, Senator Revilla and I met, where I gave him a list of projects given to me by Engr. Alcantra. Senator Revilla asked for a commitment, which I suggested and he then approved at 25 percent of the total amount of the projects indicated in the list,” Bernardo said.

Bernardo further alleged that then-DPWH Bulacan First District Engineer Henry Alcantara facilitated the collection of the supposed commission, amounting to P125 million, which he claimed was eventually delivered to Revilla’s residence in Cavite.

Bernardo also implicated other high-profile lawmakers in the same scheme, including Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero, former senator Nancy Binay, and Ako Bicol Party-list Representative Zaldy Co.

Both Escudero and Binay have denied the allegations, labeling them as baseless and politically motivated.

Revilla was previously linked to the controversial Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) scam but was acquitted of plunder charges in 2018 following a lengthy legal battle before the Sandiganbayan.