Ready or not, here they come

The numbers of passenger arrivals are staggering, and they’re not slowing down. NAIA (Ninoy Aquino International Airport) recorded 26.74 million travelers from January to June this year. Data from the Manila International Airport Authority indicate that passengers are expected to reach 53.36 million by December 2025. Meanwhile, Clark International Airport is gearing up for a 20-percent surge.

That is a tidal wave of humanity hitting our airport terminals. And that is the real crunch.

The “ber” months are the ultimate gut check for our aviation system. From September to December, it’s a perfect storm -– balikbayans coming home, OFWs reuniting with families, and tourists seeking a tropical holiday.

Can we handle them? Or can we do it without the infamous queues becoming a national meme and without compromising an ounce of security?

There has been a movement, though. The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has been busy with eGates, eTravel, and the Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) — a digital platform that pre-screens travelers before their flight lands, meant to enhance border security and national safety by identifying potential risks early.

Good initiatives, no doubt. Real talk. It often feels like we’re building a car as it’s rolling down the road. Undoubtedly, these systems are progress, but they’re a progress in silos.

A passenger might zip through an eGate, but behind the scenes, it’s a patchwork of technologies that don’t always talk to each other. A common observation: we’re efficient in pockets, and chaotic in the gaps.

This is where we need to get literally smart. Throwing more bodies at the problem isn’t the solution. The game-changer is integration, and that means leveraging Artificial Intelligence and data analytics as the central nervous system of our airports.

Think of it this way: AI will not replace our immigration officers. In fact, they will be turned into superheroes. Instead of being bogged down by manual checks, they could have a system that predicts peak traffic hours, automatically flags anomalies, and syncs biometric data in real-time.

This system would allow them to focus on tasks that require human judgment, while routine tasks are handled in the background.

The recent headlines about foreigners with shady records slipping through? That’s the exact pressure point. More than convenience, stronger border control is a national security imperative.

AI-powered tools can run cross-database checks instantly, identifying red flags that a human might miss among thousands of records. It means we can be both welcoming and vigilant — without one costing the other.

Look at our ASEAN neighbors. Singapore? You clear immigration with your face. Thailand? They’re masters at predicting and managing passenger flow. They’ve moved beyond hardware upgrades to creating a truly intelligent travel ecosystem. For the Philippines to compete as a top-tier destination, mere catch-up is insufficient. We need to leapfrog.

The BI’s “Bagong Immigration” vision is a solid start. It is a major upgrade that utilizes new technology and training to enhance border security while reducing wait times. Think faster, smarter, and safer travel, all part of the broader Bagong Pilipinas vision.

The “ber” months are our annual reality check. All those new systems — the eGates, the digital forms — are a great foundation. Sure, the bricks have been laid, but right now they’re just a stack of individual solutions.

The coming surge is the ultimate test. It’s not enough to have the parts; they need to work as a single intelligent machine. This is the critical moment to pour the “smart cement” — the integrated AI and data analytics that will link everything together. It’s what will turn a patchwork of upgrades into a truly seamless, secure, and future-proof system. With the foundation set, it’s now time to build something that won’t buckle under pressure.

The goal is non-negotiable. Philippine airports must become gateways known for their speed and their security. Fast, seamless, and safe travel can’t be a luxury — it has to be the standard — starting now.