Rain checks

How fast race car drivers can go sometimes depends on the weather.

For top Formula 1 racers Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc, who can go up to 350 kilometers per hour max on long straight tracks, driving home to Monaco from central Italy took an ironic two hours.

Leclerc and Sainz’s flight to Nice, France after their Grand Prix race in Baku, Azerbaijan was forced by bad weather to divert to Italy, where they rented a van to drive home, Associated Press reports.

Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, people were ready when Super typhoon “Ragasa” wreaked havoc on the Chinese territory after killing at least 14 people and breaking a barrier lake in neighboring Taiwan on Wednesday.

Some high-rise residents patched up their windows, which they expected to leak from Ragasa’s rains, photographed their creative efforts, and shared them on social media to the amusement of netizens.

Photos posted on socmed showed a sanitary napkin placed in a window gap by commercial radio DJ Wong Ching-yi to prevent rainwater from leaking into her home, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports.

“It’s crazy, sanitary towels are really good at absorbing water. Placing one napkin in the gap is enough to soak up everything,” said Wong in the caption, according to SCMP.

Another improvisation photo showed baby diapers wrapped around the exterior of a window air conditioner to protect its interior workings from rainwater.

To prevent Ragasa’s strong winds from breaking windows, someone posted a Facebook photo showing a rubber flip-flop jammed between the grills and the closed pane of a window to act as a shock absorber, SCMP showed.