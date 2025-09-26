Power Mac Center elevates the Apple experience with new SM Lanang store

Power Mac Center (PMC) is bringing a first-of-its-kind Apple experience to Mindanao with the launch of its new Apple Premium Partner (APP) store at SM Lanang in Davao City. As the only reseller in the Philippines authorized to operate an APP store, PMC continues to solidify its position as the go-to destination for all Apple products and services nationwide.

An APP store represents the highest level of Apple retail globally, offering a minimalist, modern, and contemporary design that reflects Apple’s signature aesthetic. These stores provide a complete Apple experience, combining retail, service, and training under one roof.

“Our APP stores are dedicated spaces where Apple fans find all their digital lifestyle essentials, a community hub where they can celebrate technology in the way that matters to them. This expansion initiative brings forth that unique experience to a wider customer base, starting with Mindanao,” said PMC Director for Marketing and Product Management Joey Alvarez.

Beyond retail, the new store aims to uplift local communities by creating job opportunities and developing local talent. Employees receive competitive compensation, technical and leadership training, life skills coaching, and work in an inclusive environment. PMC ensures that the benefits of the store extend directly to the community.

The SM Lanang APP store also serves as a gateway for organizations in Davao City and Mindanao to integrate the Apple ecosystem into workplaces, schools, and universities. Customers can connect with PMC’s Education and Enterprise groups for expert guidance and Apple-authorized services, helping institutions improve efficiency and service delivery.

To celebrate the opening, PMC SM Lanang is offering exclusive promotions until 30 September 2025. Customers can enjoy discounts of up to P19,500 on select MacBook Air and iPhone models, up to P2,490 on Apple TV models, up to P2,000 on AirPods, and savings of up to P42,000 on select Apple bundles. In-store group demos are also scheduled every Friday to Sunday, featuring sessions on Apple Experience, Switching to iPhone, and iPad as your next computer. Service promotions include 50% off diagnosis and non-repair services on 25 September and 25% off on 26–27 September for SM Lanang customers only.

PMC encourages customers to use the 1 Infinite app, its loyalty program, to earn points that can be redeemed for Apple devices, accessories, and training courses. Members also enjoy up to 50% off on Apple training and other perks from Basecamp and Mobile Care, PMC’s official service and training arms.

Power Mac Center APP SM Lanang Premier is located on the 3rd Level Cyberzone, open from 10 AM to 9 PM on Sundays to Thursdays and from 10 AM to 10 PM on Fridays and Saturdays. It marks the ninth APP store in the Philippines, bringing the world-class Apple experience closer to Mindanao residents.