Pia Wurtzbach embodies Bulgari’s 'kaleidoscope world' in sculptural Bumgarner couture

Style and artistry came together in a stunning way at Bulgari's grand return to Japan with its Kaleidos: Colors, Cultures, and Crafts show, and Pia Wurtzbach Jauncey was one of the celebrities that attracted attention.

Pia graced the occasion in Tokyo in exquisite style, posting on Instagram with the comment, "In Bulgari's kaleidoscope world."

Designer Mark Bumgarner created a unique taupe silk taffeta gown for the Miss Universe 2015 queen, which expertly balanced structural drama with contemporary glamour.

The dress's striking off-the-shoulder neckline and Bumgarner's famous side petal flaps, which were inspired by Mariposa, were sculptural features that flowed with volume and architectural elegance, providing the ensemble a flowing yet strong form.

Pia's ensemble, when paired with eye-catching Bulgari diamonds, was a seamless representation of Bulgari's idea of artistry via color and shape and a visual dialogue between high fashion and high jewelry. The National Art Center in Tokyo served as the ideal setting for Bulgari's most extensive show in Japan in more than ten years.

The exhibition, which featured around 350 colorful marvels, sent visitors on a kaleidoscope trip that combined jewelry, modern art, and cross-cultural interaction.

“Kaleidos,” drawn from the Greek words kalos (beautiful) and eidos (form), symbolizes Bulgari’s dynamic approach to beauty and transformation. From bold gemstone creations that revolutionized jewelry design in the 1950s to contemporary interpretations by artists like Lara Favaretto, Mariko Mori, and Akiko Nakayama, the showcase celebrated color as both art and emotion.

With scenography designed by SANAA studio (Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa) in collaboration with Italian design studio Formafantasma, the exhibition was as much about cultural dialogue as it was about visual spectacle — a meeting point of Italy and Japan’s shared passion for art and design.