Phl to receive share in $55-M U.S. maritime security aid 

The Philippines is set to receive a portion of the USD 55 million (approx. PHP 3.2 billion) in new maritime security funding announced by the United States to strengthen maritime law enforcement across the Indo-Pacific.

According to the U.S. Department of State, the funding will support partners — including the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pacific Island nations, and several maritime South Asian countries — in countering illicit activities at sea and exercising sovereign rights.

The announcement was made on 24 September during the ministerial “Reinforcing Cooperation to Achieve a Secure and Stable Maritime Domain,” held on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York. The high-level meeting was co-hosted by the U.S. and the Philippines alongside Australia, Estonia, Greece, Japan, the Netherlands, Romania, and the United Kingdom, and gathered senior officials from 40 countries.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro underscored multilateral cooperation and the rule of law: “As a growing coalition across regions, we reaffirmed international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) as the constitution of the ocean and the legal framework in addressing global challenges to security and stability at sea."

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for unified action to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific, warning against China’s “expansive and unlawful maritime claims” that threaten freedom of navigation and undermine international norms.

The funding — part of Washington’s broader effort to bolster regional maritime resilience — will support interdiction of illegal fishing, counter-trafficking operations, and enhanced patrol capabilities, especially in contested waters.

US commitment to maritime security

Since 2017, the U.S. has invested more than USD 1.5 billion in maritime security assistance across the region. The Philippines is expected to use its share to support Coast Guard modernization, improve domain awareness, and expand maritime patrols — key to safeguarding the West Philippine Sea.

The meeting concluded with a joint commitment to uphold freedom of navigation and overflight and ensure unimpeded lawful commerce. The region continues to face challenges, including human trafficking, drug smuggling, illegal migration, and illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

The funding includes strengthening maritime domain awareness (MDA) for regional partners and the U.S.; building maritime law-enforcement capacity; enhancing national defense capabilities; conducting maritime operations — including exercises, Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPs), and Coast Guard collaboration; and expanding diplomatic engagement.