Phl Army mobilizes disaster response teams amid 'Opong' onslaught

The Philippine Army on Friday said its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) teams have started several rescue and clearing operations in communities severely affected by Severe Tropical Storm Opong.

Army spokesperson Colonel Louie Dema-ala said soldiers are working hand-in-hand with local government disaster responders to provide relief and assistance to families impacted by the storm across South Luzon, the Bicol Region, and Eastern Visayas.

In Bicol, the Army’s 9th Infantry Division has deployed 56 squads and 40 military trucks throughout the region, coordinating closely with the Office of Civil Defense Region 5 (OCD-5).

According to Dema-ala, Army responders have assisted OCD-5 and other government responders in the safe evacuation of 10,961 families of 38,521 persons across the provinces of Masbate, Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, and Camarines Norte.

Additionally, a total of 4,946 soldiers, including members of the Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit Active Auxiliary (CAFGU-CAA) and reservists, remain on standby for rapid deployment in Metro Manila, Luzon, and the Visayas as needed.

“The Army is firmly committed to delivering swift and coordinated disaster response efforts across the country, working alongside national government and local government responders to ensure the safety and well-being of affected families,” Dema-ala said.