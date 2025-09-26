Philippines rising as global sports tourism powerhouse

With its hosting of world-class events, the Philippines is aggressively positioning itself as a major player in global sports tourism.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Patrick Gregorio emphasized that claim, citing the importance of sports tourism and believing that there’s no better ambassadors than the Filipino athletes.

The country’s sports tourism is enjoying its golden era

For one, the country is hosting the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship, which attracted 31 of the best volleyball countries in the world. Aside from the athletes, guests, dignitaries and their respective families, volleyball has an incredible fanbase of 631 million across 80 markets, easily giving the country global attention during the two-week spikefest.

Prior to the prestigious volleyball event, the country also hosted the 30th Southeast Asian Games in 2019 and the FIBA Basketball Men’s World Championship in 2023.

“The biggest tourism events are sports events,” said Gregorio, a powerhouse in the hospitality industry before being appointed by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to run the government sports agenda in July, in a recent statement.

“The benefits of hosting world-class sporting events are far greater than the cost. It is an economic investment, not an entertainment showcase only for local markets. The world is watching this, not just those in the stands.”

After the FIVB event, the country stands to host three more major international events: The International Series Philippines at Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club from 23 to 26 October, the 3rd FIG World Junior Gymnastics Championship at the Manila Marriott Hotel from 20 to 24 November and the 2025 FIFA Futsal World Cup at the Philsports Arena from 21 November to 7 December.

The International Series will gather 144 of the best players in the world, including former major champions like Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen in a four-day event that will surely draw fans from around the world.

The Philippines will be represented by three-time Asian Tour champion Miguel Tabuena with a solid cast of local pros like Angelo Que, Justin Quiban and Sean Ramos.

Although the country had already hosted big-time golf events like the Asian Tour legs, the World Amateur Team Championships, and even the 1977 World Cup of Golf and the 1995 Johnnie Walker Classic, nothing can still be compared to the magnitude of the International Series, which dangles a prize pool of $2 million with the winners getting a chance to gain a direct pathway to the LIV Golf League.

“We are proud to welcome some of the finest golfers in the world for the tournament, just a month after the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championships,” Gregorio said after getting a courtesy call from International Series head Rahul Singh and tournament director Pat Jannsen.

“This reinforces our advocacy for sports tourism and highlights the Philippines as a premier destination for international competition.”

“We look forward to making history with LIV Golf, and look ahead to a meaningful partnership that we hope will be a springboard for broader collaboration toward the growth of golf in the country.’’

Not to be outdone, the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines will roll out the red carpet for the world’s best young junior gymnasts in November.

GAP president Cynthia Carrion, a former Tourism undersecretary during the time of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, said they are more than willing to roll out the red carpet for around 1,500 of the world’s best young gymnasts from 84 countries.

Leading the home team will be Karl Eldrew Yulo, the younger brother of double-gold Olympic medalist Carlos Yulo, together with Filipino-American Elizabeth Atone.

At the same time, the country will also be hosting the Futsal World Cup, which drew the participation of 16 teams, including the home side that will be represented by the Filipina5.

Indeed, Philippine sports tourism is at its peak.

But nobody’s complaining. After all, the more international sports events they host, the better it is for the Filipinos and their vibrant tourism industry.