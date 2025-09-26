PGT dangles juicy prizes in October

The men of the Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) brace for an intense and high-stakes conclusion to the 2025 season as the circuit heads south for a richer, more competitive Mindanao swing next month.

With a staggering P10.5 million total purse up for grabs across three events, expect fireworks on the fairways and greens.

The action kicks off with the ICTSI Del Monte Championship from 14 to 17 October, followed by the ICTSI Apo Classic from 21 to 24 October, and culminating in the ICTSI South Pacific Classic from 28 to 31 October. Each leg will offer P3.5 million in prize money — among the largest in the PGT’s 16-year history.

But it’s not just about the cash.

These final three legs serve as pivotal battlegrounds in the race for two of the most coveted spots in Philippine professional golf — the Match Play Championship in December and The Country Club (TCC) Invitational in early 2026.

With precious ranking points on the line, every birdie, every up-and-down, and every clutch putt will matter.

The TCC Invitational, considered the PGT’s flagship event, has boasted a P6 million prize pot over the past three years, making it the richest single tournament in the country. Only the Top 30 in the Order of Merit (OOM) after the Mindanao swing will earn a spot in this elite field — putting a premium on consistency, composure and killer instinct.

With every leg offering a career-defining payday and a chance to boost their OOM standing, the pros are expected to raise their games to new heights. For many, it’s not just about lifting trophies — it’s about securing legacy-defining opportunities in the Match Play Finals and earning a golden ticket to the TCC Invitational.

The Mindanao swing is also expected to produce the kind of dramatic finishes that have become a PGT hallmark.

In 2023, Clyde Mondilla edged Reymon Jaraula by one in a thriller at Del Monte, while Justin Quiban outdueled Marvin Dumandan in a four-hole playoff at South Pacific.