Pangilinan: Senate probe to follow evidence in flood control scandal

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan on Thursday said the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee will follow the trail of evidence, wherever it leads, as it probes what is shaping up to be the country’s largest corruption scandal involving questionable flood control infrastructure projects.

Pangilinan joined his fellow senators in demanding clarity, transparency, and accountability, especially in light of emerging allegations and explosive testimonies.

“We will go where the evidence leads us in terms of ano yung magiging conclusion (whatever the conclusion will be),” Pangilinan said in an interview after the hearing.

“Let’s withhold judgment hanggat pumapasok yung dagdag na ebidensya at testimonya (until more evidence and testimonies come in),” he added.

During the session, Pangilinan closely examined the testimony of former DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, who accused former DPWH engineer Henry Alcantara of involvement in anomalous transactions.

However, Pangilinan flagged inconsistencies in their accounts, describing parts of their testimonies as overlapping but conflicting.

“If there are some gaps, sa susunod na mga hearing pwede nila sagutin (in the next hearing, they can answer them),” he said, assuring the public that no contradiction will be left unchecked.

Pangilinan also raised concerns about the involvement of Commission on Audit (COA) Chair Mario Lipana and his wife, Marilou Lipana, who was flagged for allegedly being a contractor in multiple flood control projects.

The senator cited documents showing that Marilou Lipana used her maiden name in official contracts, an act he believes may suggest intent to conceal identity and avoid scrutiny.

“Nabanggit siya ni Alcantara, nabanggit siya ni Bernardo, so we go by the evidence; therefore, we invite her to come over. Nakuha rin natin yung kontrata, iba rin pangalan niya doon, she used her maiden name—why? D’yan pa lang makikita mo, ano ba ’to? Are they concealing her identity? May mga concealment ng katotohanan para mailusot?” Pangilinan said.

He confirmed that Marilou Lipana will be summoned to appear in the next hearing, where she will be asked to explain the alleged discrepancy.

“So we’ll confront her in the next hearing,” he said.

Pangilinan did not rule out the possibility of accountability measures, including a potential impeachment case against COA Chair Lipana, if evidence warrants it. The idea was first broached by former senator Leila de Lima, whose legal expertise continues to influence the tone of the probe.

“Again, sa atin, we go by the evidence,” Pangilinan said.

He then reaffirmed his commitment to a fair, thorough, and independent investigation, guided solely by evidence and the people’s clamor for accountability.