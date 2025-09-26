Palace dismisses PBBM role in flood projects scandal

Malacañang maintained on Friday that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. was not involved in the alleged irregularities surrounding flood control projects nationwide, emphasizing his role in initiating an official investigation into the controversy.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro strongly denied any involvement of the President in the controversy, emphasizing that he acted in good faith when he signed the 2025 General Appropriations Act, legislation that included funding for the projects now under investigation.

Budget watchdogs said that with the President approving the pork-infested budgets of the past three years, he played a primary role in the manipulation of the yearly allocations.

“Opo (Yes),” Castro said when asked if Marcos was “blameless” in the matter.

“The President will not have the courage to order an investigation if he knows that he had done something wrong, unless of course someone is making up a story to tarnish the President’s reputation,” she said.

Castro emphasized that the President was the first to advocate a thorough investigation into the alleged anomalies, which include ghost flood control projects and the misuse of public funds.

“When he saw that the reports he was receiving didn’t seem accurate or consistent, he ordered an investigation,” she pointed out.

No stone unturned

Castro reiterated that Marcos would not spare anyone found liable for wrongdoing, even if they are part of his family or close circle.

“The President knows he has no involvement in such matters, which is why he himself ordered the investigation. Let us not forget that this all started with him,” she said.

At the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing last Thursday, Orly Regala Guteza, a self-identified former security consultant to Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co, accused several high-ranking officials, including Co and House Speaker Martin Romualdez — the President’s cousin — of receiving suitcases filled with cash.

Guteza presented his affidavit, reportedly notarized by lawyer Petchie Rose Espera. However, Espera has denied notarizing the document, casting doubts on the credibility of the testimony.

Castro underscored the importance of solid and verifiable evidence, particularly as investigations move forward under the newly formed Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), which the Palace says will operate without interference from the President.

“All the evidence, when completed, must be submitted to the ICI. The President will not interfere because we already have an independent commission to investigate the matter,” Castro said.

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson, meanwhile, called for a full record check and background investigation into Guteza.

Lacson, who chairs the Blue Ribbon committee, emphasized the need for due diligence given the seriousness of Guteza’s testimony, which implicated high-ranking officials in alleged illicit cash deliveries.