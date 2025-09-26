Palace defends Marcos: No hand in flood control irregularities

Malacañang on Friday maintained that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. had no involvement in the alleged irregularities surrounding flood control projects across the country, emphasizing his role in initiating an official probe into the controversy.

Presidential Communications Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Atty. Claire Castro strongly denied any involvement by the President in the controversy, emphasizing that he acted in good faith when signing the 2025 General Appropriations Act, legislation that included funding for the projects now under investigation.

“Opo (Yes),” Castro said when asked if Marcos was “blameless” in the matter.

“Hindi po maglalakas loob ang Pangulo na siya pa mismo ang magpapa-imbestiga kung alam niya sa sarili niya na meron siyang maling ginawa, maliban na lamang sinasabi nga natin kung may gagawa ng kwento para sirain ang pangalan ng Pangulo (The President will not have the courage to order an investigation if he knows himself that he has done something wrong, unless, of course, someone is making up a story to tarnish the President's reputation),” she added.

Castro stressed that Marcos was the first to push for an extensive investigation into the alleged anomalies, which include ghost flood control projects and misuse of public funds.

“Noong nakita niya na mukhang hindi nagkakatotoo at tugma ang mga nirereport sa kaniya, nagpapaimbestiga na siya (When he saw that the reports he was receiving didn’t seem accurate or consistent, he ordered an investigation,” she added.

Castro reiterated that Marcos would not spare anyone found liable for wrongdoing, even if they are part of his family or close circle.

“Alam ng Pangulo na wala siyang kinalaman sa ganyan kaya siya mismong nagpa-imbestiga. Huwag po nating kakalimutan iyan. Sa kaniya po nagsimula ito (The President knows he has no involvement in such matters, which is why he himself ordered the investigation. Let us not forget that this all started with him),”

At the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Thursday, Orly Regala Guteza, a self-identified former security consultant to Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co, accused several high-ranking officials, including Co and House Speaker Martin Romualdez—President’s cousin—of receiving suitcases filled with cash.

Guteza presented his affidavit, reportedly notarized by lawyer Petchie Rose Espera. However, Espera has denied notarizing the document, casting doubts on the credibility of the testimony.

Castro underscored the importance of solid and verifiable evidence, particularly as investigations move forward under the newly formed Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), which the Palace says will operate without interference from the President.

“Lahat ng ebidensiya kung ito man ay lahat ay makukumpleto iyon po ay tatanggapin at kailangan lamang pong ibigay sa ICI at hindi naman po makikialam ang Pangulo dahil nga po mayroon na po tayong isang independent commission to investigate on this matter. (All evidence, if complete, must be submitted to the ICI. The President will not interfere because we already have an independent commission to investigate this matter,” Castro said.

Castro likewise emphasized that President Marcos wants all witnesses to present complete and verifiable evidence to the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), as this could be crucial if legal cases are pursued.

“At dapat ayusin kung anuman ang kanilang mga salaysay at katulad nga nito napabalita rin po na iyong mismong notary publiko ay sinasabing peke dahil hindi raw po niya ito ninotaryuhan. So, kung may mga maliliit na bagay na ikaw ay nakakapagsinungaling paano pa kung mas malaking bagay (Any discrepancies in their testimonies must be addressed. For instance, there have been reports that the notary public involved is allegedly fake because they did not notarize the document. If minor falsehoods exist, how much more with bigger issues)?” she said.

Meanwhile, Castro dismissed speculations that the hearing on alleged flood control anomalies is an attempt to implicate the President by linking Romualdez, calling such claims “far-fetched” and attributing them to obstructionists seeking to tarnish the President’s name.

“Wala po tayong nakikitang ganoon. Napakalayo po nang ganoong klaseng opinyon. At hindi po magpapaimbestiga ang Pangulo maliban lamang sa ibang mga obstructionist na ang nais talaga ay sirain lang ang pangalan ng Pangulong Marcos Jr. (We don’t see it that way. That kind of opinion is far-fetched. The President would not order an investigation unless it’s coming from obstructionists whose real intention is to destroy the name of President Marcos Jr.),” she lamented.