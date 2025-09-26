P36B flood control funds reallocated to expand DSWD aid, 4Ps, and livelihood programs

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. kisses the crown of a child from a Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) family during the Kumustahan Ng Pamilyang Matatag event at Kalayaan Hall, Malacañang Palace on Sept. 26, 2025. Marcos announced the reallocation of nearly ₱36 billion from DPWH flood control funds to the Department of Social Welfare and Development to support programs like Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) and the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP). The event also honored 18 exemplary 4Ps families in celebration of National Family Week.











